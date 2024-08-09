Thrombectomy Devices Global Market 2024 To Reach $2.1 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.4%

Thrombectomy Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Thrombectomy Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The thrombectomy devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.46 billion in 2023 to $1.58 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased incidence of stroke, aging population and vascular disorders, advancements in minimally invasive procedures, awareness and early intervention, improved clinical outcomes.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The thrombectomy devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.1 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to expanding aging population, advances in thrombectomy technology, global initiatives for stroke awareness, integration with telemedicine, collaborations for research and development.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Thrombectomy Devices Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10752&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Thrombectomy Devices Market

An increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to propel the growth of the thrombectomy devices market going forward. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a group of disorders that affect the heart and blood vessels, including coronary artery disease, heart failure, and arrhythmias. Thrombectomy is a procedure used to remove blood clots that have formed within blood vessels, including those in cardiovascular diseases such as acute ischemic stroke and acute myocardial infarction (heart attack); as a result, an increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases increases the demand for thrombectomy devices.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thrombectomy-devices-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the thrombectomy devices market include Stryker Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, Johnson and Johnson, Terumo Corporation, Penumbra Inc.

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the thrombectomy devices market. Companies operating in the thrombectomy devices market are adopting new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Aspiration Thrombectomy Devices, Mechanical Thrombectomy Devices, Ultrasonic Thrombectomy Devices, Other Product Types

2) By Application: Cardiovascular Application, Peripheral Application, Neurovascular Application

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Surgical centers, Ambulatory, Academia, Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the thrombectomy devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global thrombectomy devices market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the thrombectomy devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Thrombectomy Devices Market Definition

Thrombectomy devices refer to vacuum aspiration to remove the occlusive clot in acute ischemic stroke. Surgical thrombectomy includes pulling or sucking out the clot with a specially developed clot removal device introduced through a catheter to restore blood flow.

Thrombectomy Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Thrombectomy Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on thrombectomy devices market size, thrombectomy devices market drivers and trends, thrombectomy devices market major players, thrombectomy devices competitors' revenues, thrombectomy devices market positioning, and thrombectomy devices market growth across geographies. The thrombectomy devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-equipment-global-market-report

Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-waste-management-global-market-report

Medical Tubing Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-tubing-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293