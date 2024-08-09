APRA announces Brian Gray Scholarship winner

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has announced the recipient of the 2024 Brian Gray Scholarship.

The Brian Gray Scholarship program was established by APRA and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) in September 2002 in memory of Brian Gray, APRA's former Executive General Manager, Policy Research and Consulting, who spent more than two decades shaping regulatory policy in the financial area in his roles at the RBA and APRA.

The recipient of the 2024 Brian Gray Scholarship and their area of study is:

Nathaniel Deitch – Honours candidate – Bachelor of Economics and Bachelor of Advanced Studies (Finance), University of Sydney, NSW.

Under this Scholarship program, the recipient will devote a substantial amount of time to an agreed research topic and present their findings to APRA and the RBA upon completion of their research. The scholarship recipient research topic is;

Policy-at-Risk: The Effects of Financial Conditions on the Conduct of Monetary Policy in Australia.

The scholarship program, jointly funded by APRA and the RBA, supports up to four scholarships each year to the value of $15,000 each. The purpose of the scholarship is to support research students pursuing careers in finance, economics, actuarial science, econometrics, statistics, or related disciplines. It is open to Australian and New Zealand citizens and permanent residents completing their honours year or postgraduate studies on topics of relevance to APRA and/or the RBA, broadly. Applications for the 2025 scholarship will open in December 2024.

More information on the Brian Gray Scholarship is available on the APRA website at: Brian Gray Scholarship program.