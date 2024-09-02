1MORE Redefining Budget Audio with HQ51 and S70 Featuring Hi-Res Sound and Advanced Features

1MORE SonoFlow Pro HQ51

Discover premium sound and affordability with 1MORE’s new HQ51 over-ear headphones and S70 open-ear earbuds.

SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 1MORE , a leader in audio solutions, is proud to announce the launch of two groundbreaking products: the SonoFlow Pro HQ51 noise cancelling over-ear headphones and the Fit S70 open-ear earbuds. These new additions to 1MORE's acclaimed lineup push the boundaries of what's possible in budget-friendly audio, combining cutting-edge technology, superior comfort, and exceptional value.HQ51: Premium Hi-Res Audio Meets Unbeatable Battery LifeThe HQ51 headphones are the latest evolution of 1MORE's best-selling SonoFlow series. Designed to offer an unparalleled audio experience, the HQ51 is Hi-Res Audio certified and features state-of-the-art 40mm DLC drivers. These drivers deliver crystal-clear sound across the full range of hi-res audio frequencies, ensuring every note and nuance is captured with precision.Battery life is where the HQ51 truly shines. With up to 65 hours of playback with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) on, and an astonishing 100 hours with ANC off, the HQ51 is perfect for long trips, daily commutes, and marathon listening sessions. Quick Charge technology provides 10 hours of playback from just a 5-minute charge, ensuring you’re never without your music.Comfort has also been enhanced with new leather ear cushions that provide a snug, comfortable fit for extended wear. Combined with advanced features like dual-device connectivity and seamless integration with hi-res LDAC Bluetooth codec, the HQ51 sets a new standard in the budget over-ear headphone market.S70: Open-Ear Innovation for Active LifestylesThe S70 open-ear earbuds represent the next generation of 1MORE's open-ear design, offering a lightweight build and improved 14.2mm drivers for deeper bass and clearer audio. Ideal for users with active lifestyles, the S70 provides up to 40 hours of battery life, IPX5 water resistance, and enhanced comfort for all-day wear.What sets the S70 apart is its ability to deliver rich, immersive sound without isolating the user from their surroundings. The open-ear design ensures situational awareness while maintaining the high-quality audio experience that 1MORE is known for. Whether you're working out, commuting, or just enjoying your day, the S70 earbuds are the perfect companion for any activity.Bold Claims Backed by Advanced Technology1MORE has always been at the forefront of audio innovation, and the HQ51 and S70 are no exception. The HQ51’s noise cancellation system, powered by their proprietary AI Hybrid ANC technology, promises to outperform even the industry leaders. Similarly, the S70’s AI ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) ensures crystal-clear call quality in any environment.“The HQ51 and S70 align with our mission of bringing high-resolution sound and advanced features to everyone, without compromising on quality or comfort,” said Timothy, Marketing Manager of 1MORE. “We believe these new products will set a new benchmark in the industry, offering consumers an unmatched audio experience at an accessible price point.”Availability and PricingBoth the HQ51 and S70 will be available for purchase starting early September. As part of the promotional launch, customers can enjoy a $20 discount on each model during the first month of sales.About 1MORE1MORE is a globally distributed premium consumer audio company committed to bringing superior sound to everyone. With a focus on innovation, quality, and value, 1MORE’s products have received numerous industry awards, including prestigious CES Innovation awards and iF Design awards.

