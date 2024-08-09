MiglioreLaw Commends Butler Township Police for Release of Critical Bodycam Footage Following Appeal

Screen capture of video of police on roof following assasination attempt MiglioreLaw- Asbestos Attorneys

This press release emphasizes the importance of the appeal filed by MiglioreLaw in obtaining crucial body camera evidence from local Pennslyvania police.

While this release is a victory, our work is far from over. We will continue to pursue the full disclosure of all relevant communications and records. The public deserves nothing less.” — Rudolph J. Migliore, Esq.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NEW YORK, USA, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yesterday afternoon, the Butler Township Police Department released 12 videos of bodycam footage from the rally where an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump took place on July 13, 2024. The footage, which captures the moments immediately after the assassination attempt and shows local police attempting to confront the shooter just minutes before the attack. Crucially, the videos also reveal that local police had informed the Secret Service in a meeting earlier that week of the need to post an officer at the building where the incident occurred.

MiglioreLaw, a leading law firm dedicated to pursuing transparency and accountability, believes that the release of this footage is a direct result of their relentless efforts under the Pennsylvania Right-to-Know Law and their subsequent appeal. After initially being denied access to key communications between the Butler Township Police Department and the Secret Service, MiglioreLaw filed a comprehensive appeal with the Butler County District Attorney, underscoring the public's right to see the evidence firsthand, rather than relying solely on official statements.

“We commend the Butler Township Police Department for releasing this critical footage, which provides the public with a clearer understanding of the events leading up to the attempted assassination,” said Rudolph J. Migliore, President of MiglioreLaw. “This release is a significant step toward transparency and underscores the power of persistent legal action, particularly through our appeal, in ensuring that the public has access to reliable records. It’s not enough for officials to issue contradicting statements; the public must be able to see the evidence and draw their own conclusions.”

The bodycam footage reveals key details about the coordination between local law enforcement and the Secret Service, showing that the police had communicated concerns about the need for heightened security measures. This disclosure aligns with MiglioreLaw’s argument in their appeal that the public’s right to know is paramount, especially in matters of such grave national importance.

“While this release is a victory for transparency, our work is far from over,” Migliore added. “We will continue to pursue the full disclosure of all relevant communications and records to ensure that the truth is brought to light. The public deserves nothing less, and our appeal is a critical step in that ongoing process.”

Links to the full videos, as well as the appeal and updates on this matter can be found at migliorelaw.com/butler .

MiglioreLaw remains committed to holding local and federal officials accountable and will persist in their efforts to secure full transparency in this case. While the firm traditionally represents victims of Asbestos related Lung Cancer and other personal injury matters, public transparency is often a focus of the firm's pro-bono work.

