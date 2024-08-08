Former Syrian Prison Official Charged with Immigration Fraud

A former Syrian government official was indicted today in Los Angeles on criminal charges for lying to U.S. immigration authorities about his time running a Syrian prison where prisoners, including political dissidents, were physically mistreated.

According to court documents, Samir Ousman Alsheikh, 72, of Lexington, South Carolina, was a Syrian government official who held a variety of positions in the Syrian police and the Syrian state security apparatus, and was associated with the Syrian Ba’ath Party, the totalitarian party that ruled Syria. He allegedly served as the head of Damascus Central Prison (colloquially known as “Adra Prison”) from approximately 2005 to 2010. As described in the indictment, political dissidents and other prisoners were severely physically abused at Adra Prison during Alsheikh’s tenure there. The indictment further alleges that Alsheikh was subsequently appointed governor of the province of Deir Ez-Zour by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Alsheikh allegedly concealed his employment at the prison, persecution of any person because of political opinion, and involvement in harming others when he applied for U.S. citizenship in 2023. He allegedly made similar false statements when applying for a visa that enabled him to enter the United States in 2020, become a lawful permanent resident, and obtain a green card.

Alsheikh is charged with one count of obtaining, using, and possessing a green card that was procured through false statements and one count of attempted naturalization fraud. If convicted, Alsheikh faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on each count.

HSI and the FBI are investigating the case, with support from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the HSI-led Human Rights Violators and War Criminals Center (HRVWCC).

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division; U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada for the Central District of California; Special Agent in Charge Eddy Wang of HSI Los Angeles; and Executive Assistant Director Michael A. Nordwall of the FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response, and Services Branch made the announcement.

Trial Attorneys Patrick Jasperse and Alexandra Skinnion of the Criminal Division’s Human Rights and Special Prosecutions Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua O. Mausner for the Central District of California are prosecuting the case. The Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs also provided assistance.

Members of the public who have information about human rights violators in the United States are urged to contact U.S. law enforcement through the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI or the HSI tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE, or complete the FBI online tip form or the ICE online tip form.