Sheffield Army Reserve Center dedicated in honor of Alabama Medal of Honor recipient

SHEFFIELD, Ala. –

The 81st Readiness Division of the U.S. Army Reserve dedicated the Sheffield Army Reserve Center in honor of Sheffield native son and WWII Medal of Honor recipient, Col. Cecil H. Bolton, during a memorialization ceremony, Saturday, August 3.

The ceremony was held to recognize a local hero who lived a life of service for his country and his fellow man and who displayed immense bravery and dedication in defense of his country and our freedoms. Bolton’s actions serve as an inspiration to all those who wear the uniform in service to this great nation and those of the Sheffield community.

Deputy Commanding General of the 81st Readiness Division, Brig. Gen. Jed Schaertl presided over the ceremony. “There are no questions that his valor, courage and patriotism exemplify the very best of the U.S. military,” said Schaertl. “I am deeply honored to be here today to recognize his service to the nation with the naming of this U.S. Army Reserve Center.”

As a young child, Bolton’s family moved from Florida to Sheffield, Alabama where grew-up. He was drafted into the Army on July 27, 1942, in support of America’s involvement in World War II.

On Nov. 2, 1944, Bolton was serving as a first lieutenant in Company E, 413th Infantry Regiment, 104th Infantry Division where, near the Mark River in Holland, he was seriously wounded in the legs by a German artillery shell. Despite these wounds, he took two men and led them in a successful assault against three German positions which were firing on his company. Wounded a second time, he ordered his two companions to leave him behind and head for the safety of the American lines. He then crawled the rest of the way back to his company. For these actions, he was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Harry Truman on September 1, 1945.

“We are very proud that Colonel Bolton was a product of Sheffield City Schools and a citizen of the City of Sheffield,” said Sheffield City Mayor, Steven Stanley.

After WWII, Bolton continued to serve in the Army including service in the Korean War, where he eventually earned the rank of colonel. In addition to the Medal of Honor, Col. Bolton was awarded the Silver Star, the Bronze Star [2], Army Commendation Medal and the Purple Heart [with multiple Oak Leaf Clusters]. Col. Bolton died on Jan. 22, 1965, at Brooke Army Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. He was 56 years old. He is buried at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.

“While he is buried in San Antonio, his parents, two siblings and first wife are interred in Sheffield’s Oakwood Cemetery and his memory will always be alive in our community,” said Stanley.

The 81st Readiness Division has responsibility for base operations for Army Reserve units through the Southeastern United States and Puerto Rico, and is responsible for ensuring units and Soldiers are prepared to deploy and fight in multi-domain operations and meet current and future Combatant Commander Force requirements.