Fort Buchanan highlights efforts against terrorism

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico –

Col. Charles N. Moulton, commander of Fort Buchanan, signed an official proclamation, Aug. 1, at the headquarters of the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean, designating the month of August 2024 as Antiterrorism Awareness Month. Command Sgt. Maj. Roderick W. Hendricks, the installation command sergeant major, Hector Morán, Directorate Plans, Training Mobilization and Security, and Héctor Herrera the installation’s Anti-Terrorist officer also participated of the event.

"The idea is to spread the word about antiterrorism. There are state actors, non-state actors, insider threats, and individuals monitoring military installations nationwide. If you see anything that looks suspicious, report it to the proper authorities," Moulton said.

The Army officer indicated that the proclamation urges all citizens, state and federal government agencies, public and private institutions, and businesses to take preventive measures against terrorism and collaborate to make the local community safer.

Meanwhile, according to Herrera, terrorism can be present in different forms.

"There are different types of terrorism, including human terrorism, cyberterrorism, biological attacks, and others. In the past, we have seen anthrax attacks in the country, which can be very dangerous," Herrera said.

The officer stated that, although there have been no recent terrorist attacks in Puerto Rico, everyone must remain alert.

"Fortunately, we have not had a terrorist attack in Puerto Rico in several decades. However, we cannot be careless. That is why we must always remain alert so that if something happens, we can mitigate or eliminate the threat," Herrera added.

During the event, Herrera announced several initiatives his department will conduct at the military installation to continue raising awareness about terrorism within the community.

"On August 16, we will hold an antiterrorism symposium at Fort Buchanan with the participation of several federal law enforcement agencies. We will also do an exercise on August 29 to train our federal police at Fort Buchanan on how to respond to an active shooter scenario," Herrera said.

According to the Army's counterterrorism program, terrorism is an enduring, persistent, and global threat to the nation and military forces. Army forces (including installations, independent installations, and operational units) must be capable of deterring, preventing, and defending against the full range of terrorist tactics. Human beings are the Army's greatest asset, and protecting Army communities is a vital responsibility of the organization.

Citizens can report suspicious acts to 1-800-CALL-SPY.

