FFA celebrates 45 years of regional cooperation

Honiara, 9 August 2024 – The Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA) marks its 45th anniversary today, celebrating decades of successful regional cooperation dedicated to the sustainable management of tuna fisheries in the Pacific.

Founded on 9th August 1979, the FFA has grown to become the premier fisheries advisory body in the Pacific region with a mission to strengthen national capacity and support regional cooperation.

The anniversary is marked with the theme “Our People, Our Fisheries, Our Future: Celebrating 45 Years of Cooperation”.

FFA Director General Dr Manu Tupou-Roosen acknowledged the milestone on behalf of the FFA Secretariat.

“Today is a special day for the Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency. On this day, 45 years ago, our founding instrument – the FFA Convention – entered into force, bringing into fruition the visionary decision of our Pacific Forum leaders to establish FFA.

“As we celebrate our anniversary, we reflect on the responsibilities that were set for this Agency 45 years ago. A vision of regional cooperation to maximise benefits from our tuna fisheries, for our People. We have not only adhered to this vision but have excelled beyond expectations.

“We honour this commitment and are proud to look back on the growth of FFA, our collective achievements, and the incredible progress we have made together.

“To the 17 Members of FFA, Happy 45th Anniversary.”

FFA is an intergovernmental fisheries agency for 17 Members. The FFA Members are: Australia, Cook Islands, Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, New Zealand, Niue, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tokelau, Tonga, Tuvalu and Vanuatu.

End//

About Pacific Islands Forum Fisheries Agency (FFA)

FFA assists its 17 Members to sustainably manage fishery resources that fall within their 200-mile Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs). FFA provides expertise, technical assistance and other support to its members who make decisions about their tuna resources and participate in regional decision making on tuna management. Find out more here: www.ffa.int