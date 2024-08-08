Air and Marine Operations and Border Patrol Agents work together to rescue wounded undocumented migrants

TUCSON, Ariz.- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) aircrews and U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) agents partnered to rescue undocumented non-citizens who had crossed into the United States after receiving gunshot wounds in Mexico on August 2, 2024.

Tucson Air Branch UH-60 and two H125 aircrews responded to a 911 call indicating undocumented non-citizens had been shot on the Mexican side of the border and had crossed into the United States near Papago Farms in Arizona. The UH-60 crew diverted from its patrol and inserted a U.S. Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) team who triaged the individuals.

The BORSTAR agents determined two people were in critical condition and required advanced medical care. One H125 aircrew conducted aerial overwatch while the other H125 aircrew coordinated civilian medical transport.

Upon learning that civilian aeromedical emergency medical service evacuation would be delayed, the UH-60 aircrew transferred the two critically wounded individuals directly to a medical center.

“Our crews are trained to respond to emergency situations,” stated Jose Muriente, Deputy Director of Air and Marine Operations, Tucson Air Branch. “The quick response and expertise of our aircrews and BORSTAR agents are crucial, especially when they encounter individuals with severe, life-threatening injuries.”

BORSTAR agents determined one of the men was uninjured, and another had a superficial gunshot wound to the arm. Border Patrol agents apprehended and processed the two undocumented migrants.

"Tucson Sector BORSTAR's continued partnership with the Tucson Air Branch allows us to rapidly respond to critical and time sensitive situations like this and action them appropriately with the most qualified personnel".

BORSTAR is the only national law enforcement Search and Rescue entity with the capability to conduct tactical medical or search and rescue operations and training for federal, state, local and international government agencies. BORSTAR agents acquire specialty certifications which require extensive and recurring training requirements to maintain proficiency.

AMO safeguards our nation by anticipating and confronting security threats through our aviation and maritime law enforcement expertise, innovative capabilities, and partnerships at the border and beyond. With approximately 1,800 federal agents and mission support personnel, over 200 aircraft and 300 marine vessels operating throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, and U.S. Virgin Islands, AMO serves as the nation’s experts in airborne and maritime law enforcement.

In Fiscal Year 2023, AMO enforcement actions resulted in 1,004 arrests and 89,909 apprehensions of undocumented individuals, as well as the seizure or disruption of 256,883 pounds of cocaine, 2,049 pounds of fentanyl, 4,050 pounds of methamphetamine, 2,200 weapons, and $15.3 million.

For more information about CBP, visit: CBP.gov, Flickr, DVIDS, or follow us on X, Instagram, and Facebook.