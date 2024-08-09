Submit Release
Life.Church Worship releases song encouraging people to praise God in all seasons

As an extension of Life.Church’s mission to lead people to become fully devoted followers of Christ, Life.Church Worship is passionate about creating music that inspires listeners to pursue a relationship with Jesus.

Newest single “We Choose Praise” now available

This song is an intentional declaration that no matter what life throws at us, we're choosing to have a posture of praise.”
— Cassidy Estevez with Life.Church Worship
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a time when uncertainty and anxiety are widespread, Life.Church Worship releases its new single “We Choose Praise” as a reminder to praise God through every circumstance. The group wrote the song to help people recognize God as their source of strength and joy in all seasons.

“Our hope for this song is that it will help people choose a posture of praise no matter what life throws at them,” said Cassidy Estevez with Life.Church Worship. “We know songs get stuck in people’s heads, so we intentionally wrote lyrics that we want playing over and over in their minds—in the darkest of nights, in the brightest of days, we choose praise.”

As a collective of worship pastors from Life.Church, the group aims to write songs that give people the words to express themselves to God through worship. Their songs are often inspired by the stories of people in their church and meant to help people draw closer to God.

“Each song we write is an authentic expression of how God is moving in the lives of the people in our church,” said Estevez. “Whether we’re singing songs of gratitude or acknowledging the brokenness in our lives, every song offers a message of hope and reminds people of God’s love.”

The latest single from Life.Church Worship, “We Choose Praise,” is now available wherever music is streamed.

About Life.Church Worship
Life.Church Worship is a collective of worship pastors from Life.Church, a multi-site church meeting at 45 physical locations in 12 states and globally at Life.Church Online. As an extension of the church’s mission to lead people to become fully devoted followers of Christ, Life.Church Worship is passionate about creating music that inspires listeners to pursue a relationship with Jesus. Life.Church Worship released its first album, Fully Devoted, in early 2016. Most recently, Life.Church Worship released a live 18-track album, Sing As One, in the summer of 2023. To learn more about Life.Church Worship, visit www.life.church/worship.

Rachel Feuerborn
Life.Church
