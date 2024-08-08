New child care centres coming for families throughout B.C.

CANADA, August 8 - Following is more information on the nine projects that will create 598 licensed child care spaces throughout B.C.

Esk’etemc First Nation –

Esk’etemc First Nation

Cathy’s Early Years Centre: 60 spaces (four infant-toddler spaces, 11 spaces for 30-month to kindergarten age, 45 school-age)

G̱aw Tlagée –

Old Massett Village Council

Old Massett Child Care: 49 spaces (24 spaces for infant-toddlers, 25 spaces for 30-month to kindergarten age)

Homalco First Nation –

Homalco First Nation

Name TBD: 79 spaces (24 infant-toddler spaces, 25 spaces for 30-month to kindergarten age, 30 school-age)

Kelowna –

City of Kelowna

Kelowna Airport YMCA Child Care: 24 infant-toddler spaces

Langford –

City of Langford

Name TBD: 49 spaces (24 spaces for infant-toddlers, 25 spaces for 30-month to kindergarten age)

Metchosin –

The Board of Education of School District 62 (Sooke)

Hans Helgesen Elementary school: 56 spaces (12 spaces for infant-toddlers, 20 spaces for 30-month to kindergarten age, 24 spaces for school-age care on school grounds)

Peachland –

The Corporation of the District of Peachland

Peachland BGC Child Care Centre: 104 spaces (24 spaces for infant-toddlers, 32 spaces for 30-month to kindergarten age, 48 spaces for school-age)

Pemberton –

The Board of Education of School District 93 (Conseil scolaire francophone)

Garderie de l’ecole La Vallee: 61 spaces (12 spaces for infant-toddler, 25 spaces for 30-month to kindergarten age, 24 spaces for school-age care on school grounds)

West Vancouver –

The Board of Education of School District 45 (West Vancouver)

TBD Elementary school: 116 spaces (36 spaces for infant-toddlers, 50 spaces for 30-month to kindergarten, 30 spaces for school-age care on school grounds)