New child care centres coming for families throughout B.C.
CANADA, August 8 - Following is more information on the nine projects that will create 598 licensed child care spaces throughout B.C.
Esk’etemc First Nation –
Esk’etemc First Nation
Cathy’s Early Years Centre: 60 spaces (four infant-toddler spaces, 11 spaces for 30-month to kindergarten age, 45 school-age)
G̱aw Tlagée –
Old Massett Village Council
Old Massett Child Care: 49 spaces (24 spaces for infant-toddlers, 25 spaces for 30-month to kindergarten age)
Homalco First Nation –
Homalco First Nation
Name TBD: 79 spaces (24 infant-toddler spaces, 25 spaces for 30-month to kindergarten age, 30 school-age)
Kelowna –
City of Kelowna
Kelowna Airport YMCA Child Care: 24 infant-toddler spaces
Langford –
City of Langford
Name TBD: 49 spaces (24 spaces for infant-toddlers, 25 spaces for 30-month to kindergarten age)
Metchosin –
The Board of Education of School District 62 (Sooke)
Hans Helgesen Elementary school: 56 spaces (12 spaces for infant-toddlers, 20 spaces for 30-month to kindergarten age, 24 spaces for school-age care on school grounds)
Peachland –
The Corporation of the District of Peachland
Peachland BGC Child Care Centre: 104 spaces (24 spaces for infant-toddlers, 32 spaces for 30-month to kindergarten age, 48 spaces for school-age)
Pemberton –
The Board of Education of School District 93 (Conseil scolaire francophone)
Garderie de l’ecole La Vallee: 61 spaces (12 spaces for infant-toddler, 25 spaces for 30-month to kindergarten age, 24 spaces for school-age care on school grounds)
West Vancouver –
The Board of Education of School District 45 (West Vancouver)
TBD Elementary school: 116 spaces (36 spaces for infant-toddlers, 50 spaces for 30-month to kindergarten, 30 spaces for school-age care on school grounds)