Full closure of H-3/Kāne‘ohe (Exit 1D) and Stadium/Hālawa (Exit 1E) for repaving work

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies road users of full closures of the H-3/Kāne‘ohe (Exit 1D) and Stadium/Hālawa (Exit 1E) off-ramps from the westbound H-201 Moanalua Freeway. The ramps will be closed on Monday night, Aug. 12, through Friday morning, Aug. 16, from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., for paving work.

During closure hours, Kāne‘ohe-bound motorists are advised to use Likelike Highway as an alternate route. Motorists wanting to access the Hālawa/Stadium area are advised to stay on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway, continue to ‘Aiea/Pearlridge where they may take the Stadium/‘Aiea Exit.

Additional closures scheduled for the H-201 Moanalua Freeway Paving Project are:

Two right lanes closed in the westbound direction between Moanalua Gardens and the Ala Kapuna Street overpass on Sunday through Fridays, from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m., through Sunday, Aug. 18.

Left lane closure in the westbound direction between Middle Street and the H-3 Interchange beginning Monday, Aug. 19, from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. This work will occur for 1.5 months.

Two left lanes closed in the westbound direction between Middle Street and Moanalua Gardens on Monday, Aug. 19, through Friday, Aug. 23, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

The estimated completion date for the H-201 Moanalua Paving Project is scheduled for September 2025.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time and to check traffic apps before going to their destination. Message Boards will be posted with closure and detour information. All work is weather permitting.

