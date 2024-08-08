FEMA Crews Hit Streets in Kentucky to Help Those Affected by May 21-27 Severe Weather

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Kentucky residents are starting to see FEMA’s crews in neighborhoods helping those affected by the May 21-27 severe weather apply for federal disaster assistance and to identify needs within communities.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews are covering Butler, Caldwell, Calloway, Christian, Clay, Greenup, Hopkins, Knox, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, Warren and Whitley counties. The FEMA crews will:

Provide on-site guidance to survivors about the application process and an overview of FEMA disaster assistance.

Review survivors’ applications, providing basic information about application status and other eligible assistance, and collecting new information or documents for case files.

Engage disaster survivors and local officials in identifying immediate unmet needs for a quick resolution via FEMA and/or its partners including voluntary agencies.

Support community outreach and partnerships with the Commonwealth and local emergency managers, disability partners, private sector, voluntary agencies and faith- and community-based organizations to foster a culture of strengthened alliances to support the delivery of inclusive, equitable services to survivors.

All FEMA representatives carry an identification badge with a photograph. A FEMA shirt or jacket is not proof of identity. Scam artists may pose as government officials, aid workers or insurance company employees. FEMA representatives never charge applicants for disaster assistance, inspections or help in filling out applications.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, report it immediately to your local police or sheriff’s department, or contact the Office of the Attorney General by calling 502-696-5485 or visit its website at Natural Disaster Scams - Kentucky Attorney General. To file a fraud complaint, go online to Scam Report (kentucky.gov).

If you suspect fraudulent activity involving FEMA, you can report it to the FEMA Fraud Branch at: StopFEMAFraud@fema.dhs.gov, fax: 202- 212-4926 or write to: FEMA Fraud and Internal Investigation Division,

400 C Street SW Mail Stop 3005, Washington, DC 20472-3005.

If you suspect identity theft, please visit Identity Theft | FTC Consumer Information or IdentityTheft.gov.

Homeowners, renters, businesses, and nonprofit organizations can apply for long-term, low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via the SBA’s secure website at sba.gov/disaster. More information can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

For an accessible video about Serious Needs Assistance, visit Serious Needs Assistance (youtube.com).

For the latest information on Kentucky’s recovery from the May 21-27 severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, landslides and mudslides, please visit fema.gov/disaster/4804. Follow FEMA on X, formerly called Twitter, at X.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema.