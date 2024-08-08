PLBY Group Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Enters Exclusivity Period to Repay Senior Debt at a Significant Discount

Announces Return of Playboy Magazine and Playmate Franchise

Launches New Playboy.com Website Featuring Original Content

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) (“PLBY Group” or the “Company”), a leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company and owner of Playboy, one of the most recognizable and iconic brands in the world, today announced financial and operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Comments from Ben Kohn, Chief Executive Officer of PLBY Group

“We have taken significant steps to position Playboy for future success, aimed at strengthening our balance sheet and enhancing our operations. Our senior lenders have agreed to give us an exclusive period of time to repay all of the debt at a significant discount, which would meaningfully reduce total company leverage. To accomplish this, we have engaged a leading investment bank to help secure new financing.”

“In recent months, we made substantial progress to bring one of the most iconic lifestyle brands in all of entertainment into the digital age. Playboy is the quintessential lifestyle brand, with a rich heritage, reaching not only across generations, but across content categories as well. We are confident that by rebuilding key content verticals such as men’s lifestyle, automotive, sports and travel, we can vastly expand the ways in which consumers interact with our brand – through social media, events and experiences, and content on a newly redesigned Playboy.com, which debuted earlier this week. The power of the creator economy is the key to building a successful and relevant content business in today’s rapidly changing media ecosystem, and we plan to partner with creators of all types to produce dynamic, fresh content across all of our distribution channels. We are creating exciting opportunities for advertising and sponsorship partners to reach new consumers by re-establishing Playboy as the premier aspirational lifestyle brand. This new strategy is already delivering results, including a multi-million dollar pipeline of sponsorship deals. A key part of this strategy was revamping our social media accounts, driving nearly 30 million Instagram video views in the past three months alone, according to Emplifi, our social media insights provider.”

“Playboy magazine, scheduled to return in early 2025, will serve as a powerful promotional tool for our relaunch, and will feature not only Playmate and celebrity collaborations, but also many iconic franchises such as the Playboy Interview, 20 Questions and the Playboy Advisor. Playboy is known for launching the careers of some of the most talented women in the world, and we are reviving that legacy with a global search for our newest Playmate, kicking off with an eight-city casting tour starting next month in New York City and culminating in the reveal of the 2024 Playmate of the Year in the new magazine.”

“The rebuilding of our licensing business continues to progress. In the past few months, we’ve signed multiple new deals, including with a new apparel and accessories licensing partner in China, a global condoms and gel lubricants partner, a new e-commerce shop partner, and multiple other deals, amounting to a total of over $45 million in minimum guarantees over the coming years. Our pipeline continues to grow and we are optimistic about what lies ahead for our licensing business.”

Financial Highlights

Secured an agreement with the Company’s senior lenders to give it an exclusive period of time to repay its senior debt at a significant discount, subject to the negotiation and execution of definitive agreements relating to the amendment and subsequent refinancing of the Company’s senior debt.





Filed a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to a new At-The-Market (“ATM”) program, which will allow the Company to offer its common stock, from time to time, in transactions that are deemed to be “at the market” offerings, not to exceed an aggregate amount of $15 million. Any sales pursuant to the ATM will be conducted through Roth Capital Partners as sales agent, although the Company does not plan on executing the ATM at current trading levels of PLBY shares and management will be cognizant of dilution when considering sales in the future.



Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue was $24.9 million compared to $35.1 million in the prior year period, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of $10.2 million, or 29%. Approximately $1.4 million of the decrease was attributable to the Playboy.com e-commerce business no longer being operated by the Company in 2024, which was in addition to a $5.0 million decline in licensing revenue attributable primarily to the termination of two China licensees in late 2023. There were also declines at Honey Birdette and in the Company’s legacy digital business.

Direct-to-consumer revenue declined $5.2 million, or 26%, year-over-year, to $14.5 million. Revenues from Playboy.com e-commerce declined by $1.4 million, as the Company transitioned it from an owned-and-operated model to a licensing model, while revenue from Honey Birdette decreased by $3.8 million, or 21% year-over-year, due largely to an approximately 50% reduction in the number of days on sale as the Company focuses on brand health and gross margin.

Licensing revenue declined $5.0 million, or 49%, year-over-year, to $5.3 million. The decrease is primarily attributable to China and the termination of two of the Company’s three largest licensing agreements in late 2023, which management has already begun to remedy by entering into multiple new licensing agreements in recent months.

Digital subscriptions and content revenue was $5.1 million, consistent with the prior year period. An increase in creator platform revenue was offset by a decline in legacy media.

Net loss from continuing operations was $16.7 million, an improvement of $115.6 million from a net loss from continuing operations of $132.3 million in the prior year period, as the Company significantly cut costs and expenses and due to a $146.2 million impairment charge in the prior year period which did not recur.

Total net loss was $16.7 million, an improvement of $115.2 million from a total net loss of $131.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA loss was $2.9 million, a decline of $2.8 million from a $0.1 million adjusted EBITDA loss during the prior year period. This reflects a $4.9 million decrease in licensing EBITDA due largely to two contracts terminated in China in late 2023, a $0.7 million decline in Honey Birdette EBITDA, partially offset by a $1.9 million reduction in corporate expense and a $1.3 million Playboy.com EBITDA loss in the prior year period that did not recur.

The Company ended the second quarter with approximately $17 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Webcast Details

The Company will host a webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the second quarter 2024 financial results. Participants may access the live webcast on the events section of the PLBY Group website at https://www.plbygroup.com/investors .

PLBY Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 Net revenues $ 24,885 $ 35,101 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales (8,018 ) (9,659 ) Selling and administrative expenses (25,489 ) (32,517 ) Impairments (599 ) (146,240 ) Other operating income, net 18 259 Total operating expense (34,088 ) (188,157 ) Operating loss (9,203 ) (153,056 ) Nonoperating (expense) income: Interest expense (6,588 ) (5,757 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — 7,980 Fair value remeasurement gain — 9,523 Other (expense) income, net (245 ) 175 Total nonoperating (expense) income (6,833 ) 11,921 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (16,036 ) (141,135 ) (Expense) benefit from income taxes (616 ) 8,868 Net loss from continuing operations (16,652 ) (132,267 ) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 452 Net loss (16,652 ) (131,815 ) Net loss attributable to PLBY Group, Inc. $ (16,652 ) $ (131,815 ) Net loss per share from continuing operations, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (1.77 ) Net income (loss) per share from discontinued operations, basic and diluted — 0.01 Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (1.76 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 73,040,566 74,916,379

The following table reconciles the Company’s net loss from continued operations to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



