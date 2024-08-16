StarChase launching CoreView® Connect-X™ for Smart Cities

CoreView Connect-X enables public safety to leverage StarChase GPS tracking to de-escalate high-risk events and improve arrest rates

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starchase, a leader in patented GPS technology to track high-risk vehicles announces its ability to integrate with smart city / fusion center infrastructure through its CoreView Connect-X solution.

This capability enhances public safety by equipping law enforcement agency's real-time crime centers (RTCC) with a tool to effectively respond to, and mitigate the risks of, high-risk vehicle events using smart city infrastructure, such as traffic signal control, license plate recognition, cameras, and Drone as First Responder (DFR).

CoreView Connect-X provides law enforcement agencies with the ability to access, in real-time, a suspect's GPS location data. "Combining StarChase CoreView Connect-X GPS location data with smart city infrastructure, law enforcement can more safely track suspect vehicles, increasing public safety", Trevor Fischbach - StarChase, President.

Communities around the world are embracing the concept of smart cities. Smart cities, with interconnected devices and sensors, more efficiently gather and analyze data resulting in measurable benefits in crime reduction. StarChase CoreView Connect-X expands law enforcement response capabilities when integrated into smart city infrastructure with partners like Fusus, Flock Safety and Motorola Solutions.

Harnessing the power of StarChase's CoreView Connect-X GPS location data results in law enforcement agencies being better equipped to manage and de-escalate high-risk vehicle situations. This innovation underscores StarChase’s dedication to improving public safety worldwide.

About StarChase

StarChase provides patented GPS technology solutions to public safety agencies worldwide. Our technology is a trusted resource for mitigating risk through improved situational awareness. StarChase technology reduces risk, saves lives and protects communities.