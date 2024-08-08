In the heart of the Amazon, a forest-friendly model for development takes root

“What we in the government strive for most… is protecting and increasingly embracing the rights of Indigenous Peoples,” says Cameli. "Talking about conservation is meaningless if we don't take care of those who live in the forest.”

One of Acre’s key moves was to launch in 2010 the State System of Incentives for Environmental Services , which aims to compensate communities for protecting, restoring and sustainably managing forests. That made Acre the first jurisdiction in the world to implement a large-scale program dedicated to rewarding forest action through financial incentives.

As part of that effort, Acre receives funding from development organizations for keeping trees in the ground, crucial to countering climate change. (Globally, 11 per cent of all greenhouse gases come from deforestation, more than all modes of transport combined.) About 70 per cent of the climate-linked funding goes to communities, like the Puyanawa, to support sustainable development. Acre is also planning to sell carbon credits on the international markets, with a large portion of those proceeds expected to benefit communities.

“Indigenous Peoples play a very important role in balancing the climate and preserving forests by being guardians,” says Francisca Arara, the head of Acre’s Indigenous Peoples Secretariat. “We provide a service not just for our territories but for the world.”

The work to protect the Amazon, home to one of the greatest concentrations of life on the planet, is not only helping to counter climate change. It is supporting the targets of the Biodiversity Plan, a global agreement to protect and restore the natural world. The plan calls on countries to, among other things, respect the rights of Indigenous Peoples and reduce the impact of climate change on biodiversity.

The Puyanawa’s efforts to protect and restore forests is expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 6,400 tonnes annually, the equivalent of taking almost 1,400 cars off the road. Observers also say it can be a model for other parts of the Amazon. Almost 50 million people live in the region – including 830,000 people in Acre state – and many depend on forests for their livelihoods, including 1 million Indigenous Peoples. But between 2018 and 2022, the Brazilian Amazon lost more than 5 million hectares of forest due to reduced protections and policies favoring agricultural expansion.