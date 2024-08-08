Governor Carney, Federal Delegation, General Assembly and Community Celebrate Investments in Kingswood Community Center

Groundbreaking ceremony touted $56 million for early education, senior care, and community programs

WILMINGTON, Del. – Governor John Carney joined U.S. Senator Tom Carper, State Senator Darius Brown, State Representative Stephanie T. Bolden, other elected officials, and community members at a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Kingswood Community Center.

Kingswood Community Center, managed by The WRK Group and Logan Herring, broke ground on a new $56 million community center that will provide additional space for educational, recreational, and support services to meet the diverse needs of the community.

“The new Kingswood Community Center will provide additional space for education, recreation, and support services, but it also brings more than bricks and mortar space for this community. It brings promise and hope for generations,” said Governor John Carney. “I’m proud of the state dollars invested in this project and the REACH Riverside housing. I want to thank the federal delegation for their support and funding that helped make this possible for Riverside.”

The State of Delaware allocated $10,000,000 through the Fiscal Year 2022 Bond Bill and $4,000,000 through the American Rescue Plan Act. The federal delegation helped secure $13,000,000 in Congressional Directed Spending (CDS). WRK also received a HUD Choice Neighborhoods Implementation Grant of $4,500,000.

“It takes everyone coming together – all levels of government, the business community, and community leaders – to make transformative change and that is just what we are seeing happen in Wilmington with the guidance of Logan Herring and the team at The WRK Group,” said U.S. Senator Tom Carper. “I’m proud to join Senator Chris Coons and Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester to secure the federal funding to help make these improvements to Kingswood Community Center that will have positive impacts for generations to come.”

“Under Logan Herring’s leadership, The WRK Group has had a transformative effect on some of Wilmington’s most vulnerable communities,” said U.S. Senator Chris Coons. “For nearly 80 years, the Kingwoods Community Center has provided those in the Riverside community the opportunity for advancement by laying a foundation for access and equity. Today, we can celebrate the beginning of another transformation.”

“The WRK Group, led by Logan Herring, has played a pivotal role in strengthening Wilmington’s Riverside community by investing in its people and places. Through their efforts, residents have gained access to jobs, education, and affordable housing,” said U.S. Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester. “A key part of this work is the Kingswood Community Center, where young people, working families, and seniors from across the city come to find support, resources, and a sense of community. I am proud to have collaborated with Senators Carper and Coons to secure federal funding that made today’s groundbreaking possible. Together, we are ensuring that the Kingswood Community Center can continue to fulfill The WRK Group’s crucial mission of empowering the community to reach its full potential.”

Kingswood Community Center opened its doors in 1946. The Center serves as hub for members of the community of all ages – offering services from early education to programming at the Jimmy Jenkins Senior Center.

“The Kingswood Community Center has long played a critical role in our community — serving everyone from young children to our seniors. The investments being made in the Riverside community will allow us to make good on our promise to create pathways out of poverty and expand upward mobility,” said State Senator Darius Brown. “Our progress continues in the Second Senatorial District with the construction of this new community center. This multigenerational oasis will ensure residents fullest potential is within REACH as we WRK to make northeast Wilmington the place where opportunity lives.”

“Today’s groundbreaking is the first step to a brighter future for our community,” said State Representative Stephanie T. Bolden. “Since 1958, Kingswood Community Center has been faithfully serving the Northeast community of Wilmington. Despite their long-needed facility upgrades, they have never turned away those in need. Kingswood is a place where everyone can find support, care, and opportunity. This new facility will allow them to meet the growing needs of the community, and expand the vital programs and services that have changed so many lives.”

“Today marks a historic moment for both Kingswood Community Center and the Riverside community. For nearly 80 years, Kingswood has been a cornerstone of service, support, and empowerment. This groundbreaking represents more than just the start of construction—it is a testament to our unwavering commitment to enriching lives and strengthening communities. With this $52 million investment, we are not only expanding our physical footprint but also deepening our impact, with enhanced fitness and recreational facilities and a new Early Learning Academy. Together, we are building a brighter future for generations to come,” said Logan Herring, CEO, The WRK Group (The Warehouse, REACH Riverside & Kingswood Community Center.

For a rendering of the new Kingswood Community Center, expected to open its doors in two years, visit The WRK Group’s website.

Many other organizations and donors invested in the project, including the Longwood Foundation, Crystal Trust, Welfare Foundation, Barclays, Davenport Family Foundation, Incyte, the New Castle County Government, and the Crestlea Foundation.

For more information on the State of Delaware’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) investments in Riverside and other critical projects across the City of Wilmington, visit Governor Carney’s website.

For more information on the American Rescue Plant Act investments for housing in REACH Riverside, visit Governor Carney’s website.