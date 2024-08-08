Tess Mann Atelier Announces Strategic Shift in Design Focus

Tess Mann Atelier evening wear photographed by John Diep Photography. Model is Destiny Fomekung with The Numa Network.

Tess Mann Atelier announces a strategic shift to prioritize evening, cocktail, resort, and bespoke designs, while maintaining select bridal offerings.

SILVER POINT, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tess Mann Atelier, a US-based fashion brand, announces a strategic shift in its design focus. The brand will now prioritize evening wear, cocktail wear, resort and cruise wear, bespoke wardrobe, and custom creations, while still offering select bridal designs.

This decision reflects Tess Mann Atelier's commitment to embracing innovation and adapting to evolving market demands. While the brand has a rich heritage in bridal dressmaking, it recognized the need to diversify its offerings to better serve its clientele. This new direction also emphasizes a gender-neutral approach to fashion, expanding the brand’s inclusivity and innovation.

"We are excited to embark on this new chapter," said Tess Mann, fashion designer and creative director. "By expanding our focus to include a wider range of designs, we can better meet the needs of our customers and stay at the forefront of the fashion industry."

As part of this strategic shift, Tess Mann Atelier will integrate a selection of bridal designs into its brand. This marks a departure from previous collections that were exclusively focused on bridal wear. However, the brand remains committed to maintaining its legacy in bridal couture while embracing new opportunities for growth and innovation.

Partnering with Tess Mann Atelier presents multifaceted opportunities to redefine high fashion across various platforms. The brand offers a range of opportunities, including gifting suite placements and showroom collaborations, which provide access to curated selections suitable for the entertainment industry and media landscape. Celebrities and influencers can gain exclusive previews to collections designed with a global audience in mind, while retailers will find opportunities to bring Tess Mann Atelier's designs to clientele nationally and internationally. Collaborating with Tess Mann Atelier in media endeavors provides access to compelling stories, behind-the-scenes insights, and exclusive content that resonate with fashion enthusiasts worldwide, inviting editors, producers, influencers, and journalists to explore impactful collaboration possibilities with the brand through the Tess Mann Atelier PR team.

Tess Mann Atelier will be showcasing its new collections and designs in the coming seasons, as it continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing landscape of the fashion industry.

Photo used in this press release by John Diep Photography.

About Tess Mann Atelier:

Tess Mann is a globally recognized designer and magic behind Tess Mann Atelier, a prestigious fashion label based in Nashville, TN, USA. Initially known for her exquisite bridal creations, Tess Mann is now venturing into new realms such as evening wear, resort collections, cocktail attire, menswear, gender-neutral designs, and bespoke creations. With a dedication to meticulous craftsmanship and a distinctive artistic vision, TMA eagerly embraces this exciting evolution.

Tess Mann designs are crafted for individuals who embrace their true selves unapologetically, exuding confidence whether in professional settings or social gatherings. Upholding a commitment to elegance and innovation, Tess Mann Atelier continues to redefine high fashion by prioritizing luxurious fabrics, visionary designs, sustainability, and impeccable tailoring. Follow Tess Mann Atelier at @tessmannatelier. For more information, visit tessmannatelier.com.



About Tess Mann:

Tess Mann, the visionary fashion designer behind Tess Mann Atelier, has left an indelible mark on the world of fashion with her talent and dedication to creating exquisite garments. With a background in psychology and criminology, Mann's journey towards becoming a celebrated designer was initially put on hold as she pursued a career with the FBI. However, upon retiring from the Bureau after over two decades of service, her passion for fashion led her to establish her own fashion house. Drawing inspiration from art, culture, and her own creativity, Mann has developed a unique and distinguished style characterized by premium fabrics, fine detailing, and meticulous craftsmanship. Her designs seamlessly blend classic and contemporary elements, offering a range of options from timeless A-line silhouettes to modern sheath dresses, all showcasing the brand's signature sophistication and attention to detail. Mann is renowned for her hand-drawn lace and embroidery designs, adding an extra layer of uniqueness and artistry to her creations. Her commitment to excellence extends beyond design to ensuring quality and customer satisfaction, earning her a devoted following in the fashion industry. With notable achievements and participation in events like Vancouver Fashion Week, Tess Mann continues to redefine fashion, captivating audiences with her innovative designs and commitment to creating timeless elegance.