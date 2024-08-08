BEGA Publishes FY2024 Q3 Complaint Summary Report

BEGA Releases Quarterly Complaint Summary Report for FY2024 Quarter Three

The District of Columbia Board of Ethics and Government Accountability (“BEGA”) today released its Quarterly Complaint Summary Report for the third quarter of FY 2024, covering the period from April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024.

During FY2024 Q3, the Office of Government Ethics (“OGE”), an office within BEGA that investigates alleged violations of the District’s Code of Conduct by employees and public officials, closed 77 matters. Over a third of the matters closed (37% or 28 out of 77 matters) involved allegations that were outside of BEGA’s jurisdiction. The remaining 49 matters closed in the second quarter of FY2024 include three matters that are still pending collection of the civil penalty, three matters that were consolidated with other matters, two matters referred to another agency, and one matter where a regulatory matter was initiated.