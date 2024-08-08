Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,520 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,393 in the last 365 days.

BEGA Publishes FY2024 Q3 Complaint Summary Report

BEGA Releases Quarterly Complaint Summary Report for FY2024 Quarter Three

The District of Columbia Board of Ethics and Government Accountability (“BEGA”) today released its Quarterly Complaint Summary Report for the third quarter of FY 2024, covering the period from April 1, 2024 through June 30, 2024.

During FY2024 Q3, the Office of Government Ethics (“OGE”), an office within BEGA that investigates alleged violations of the District’s Code of Conduct by employees and public officials, closed 77 matters. Over a third of the matters closed (37% or 28 out of 77 matters) involved allegations that were outside of BEGA’s jurisdiction. The remaining 49 matters closed in the second quarter of FY2024 include three matters that are still pending collection of the civil penalty, three matters that were consolidated with other matters, two matters referred to another agency, and one matter where a regulatory matter was initiated.

 

Code of Conduct Category

 

Number

 

Percent

 

Preferential Treatment/Lack of Impartiality

10

21%

Misuse of Government Property/Resources/Vehicle

10

21%

Outside Employment/Activity

7

14%

Confidential Information

5

10%

Public Office for Private Gain

4

8%

Retaliation

4

8%

Gifts/Donation

2

4%

Conflict of Interest

2

4%

Post-Employment

2

4%

Representation

1

2%

Financial Disclosure

1

2%

Nepotism

1

2%

You just read:

BEGA Publishes FY2024 Q3 Complaint Summary Report

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more