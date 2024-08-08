State officials advise of nationwide Diamond ShruumzTM recall following reports of severe illness

Do not eat, sell, or serve any Diamond Shruumz-brand products

Statewide (Aug. 8, 2024) — The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, in coordination with Rocky Mountain Poison and Drug Safety, Mesa County Public Health, and Denver Department of Public Health and Environment, is investigating reported illnesses potentially connected to Diamond Shruumz-brand products. These products are made by the California-based company Prophet Premium Blends, LLC. Two people in Colorado became ill after eating the products, and one was hospitalized. The company recently announced a recall of all Diamond Shruumz-brand products. People should not eat, sell, or serve any flavors of Diamond ShruumzTM chocolate bars, cones, or gummies, and should discard products that have been purchased.

Reported symptoms following consumption of Diamond ShruumzTM chocolate bars, cones, and gummies include, but are not limited to, seizures, muscle stiffness, tremor, abnormal heart rate, abnormal blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, and stomach pain. Anyone who has consumed a Diamond ShruumzTM product and is experiencing adverse symptoms should seek medical attention immediately and report their illness to Rocky Mountain Poison Center (1-800-222-1222).

The individuals who became ill purchased Diamond ShruumzTM products from tobacco and vape shops in Mesa and Denver counties. Symptoms were similar to symptoms reported in other people across the United States who consumed Diamond ShruumzTM chocolate bars, cones, or gummies. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are working to determine if additional people became ill after consuming these Diamond ShruumzTM products. As of August 2, 2024, 113 total illnesses connected to the products have been reported in 28 U.S. states. These include 42 hospitalizations. Two potentially associated deaths are under investigation.

FDA test results identified the presence of 4-acetoxy-N,N-dimethyltryptamine (4-acetoxy-DMT, also known as O-acetylpsilocin or psilacetin), desmethoxyyangonin, dihydrokavain, and kavain in a Diamond ShruumzTM Dark Chocolate Bar, and the Presence of 4-acetoxy-DMT in a Diamond ShruumzTM Birthday Cake Chocolate Bar. Based on information provided in the FDA notice, Diamond Shruumz-brand products were available online and may remain for sale at various retail locations nationwide. A list of locations known to sell these products is available from the FDA.

While Colorado law permits the use of natural medicine, Diamond Shruumz-brand products are not regulated in Colorado and should not be associated with Colorado’s regulated natural medicine program. The Natural Medicine Division and the Marijuana Enforcement Division of the Department of Revenue issued a public health notice on June 28 to licensees and stakeholders regarding the FDA notice.

