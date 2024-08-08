The Division of Pediatrics and Maternal Health oversees quality initiatives which promote and necessitate the study of drug and biological products in the pediatric population and improve safety data collection and product labeling for pregnant and lactating individuals.
Maternal Health
Pediatrics
Contact the Division of Pediatrics and Maternal Health
Food and Drug Administration
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Office of New Drugs
10903 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, MD 20993 email: CDER Pediatric Team
