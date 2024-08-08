Interior Department Provides $325 Million to Increase Access to the Outdoors

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

PHOENIX — Acting Deputy Secretary Laura Daniel-Davis today announced the distribution of $325 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Stateside Assistance Program to all 50 states, U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia – the largest annual distribution from the program since 1979. Investments from the LWCF are helping support the Biden-Harris administration’s America the Beautiful initiative by funding locally led outdoor recreation and conservation projects that protect and enhance access to America’s great outdoors.

Acting Deputy Secretary Daniel-Davis celebrated Arizona’s $6.7 million award in Avondale today alongside local leaders and partners. She visited Sundance Park in Buckeye and was briefed on a $3 million LCWF project, funded in 2021 and completed in 2023, for new construction of lighted multi-use fields, ramadas, a maintenance yard and other improvements. She then toured Donnie Hale Park, the recipient of $557,000 in LWCF funding in 2021, to learn about their renovations of baseball fields, basketball courts, playground, ramadas, walkways, lighting, fencing and other amenities.

“The Biden-Harris administration is deeply committed to ensuring that all Americans, no matter where they live or how much money they earn, can enjoy the outdoors,” said Acting Deputy Secretary Daniel-Davis. “The Land and Water Conservation Fund is helping us deliver on that commitment through locally-led and community-driven projects that are creating greener neighborhoods, more recreational opportunities and improved access to nature.”

The LWCF was established by Congress in 1964 to fulfill a bipartisan commitment to safeguard natural areas, water resources and cultural heritage, and to provide recreation opportunities to all Americans. The fund helps strengthen communities, preserve history and protect the national endowment of lands and waters. Since its inception in 1965, the LWCF State and Local Assistance Program has funded more than 46,000 projects in every county in the country.

In 2020, Congress permanently funded the LWCF at $900 million per year with wide bipartisan support through the Great American Outdoors Act, which was signed four years ago this week.

At no cost to taxpayers, the LWCF, administered by the National Park Service (NPS), supports increased public access to and protection for federal public lands and waters — including national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, and recreation areas — and provides matching grants to Tribal, state and local governments to support the acquisition and development of land for public parks and other outdoor recreation sites.

“Communities in every corner of the nation have benefited from the Land and Water Conservation Fund’s incredible investments,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams. “With increased investment into locally led efforts, the Land and Water Conservation Fund continues to represent the best of America while putting communities and equity first.”

Allocations within the LWCF Stateside Assistance Program for each state and territory are determined through a formula set in the Land and Water Conservation Fund Act and is largely population-based. States and Territories further allocate these funds to local projects. This fiscal year, NPS provided guidance to states to work more closely with Tribes and underserved communities during the development of their Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plans.

Alabama $4,836,940 Alaska $2,707,692 Arizona $6,721,366 Arkansas $3,804,481 California $27,358,194 Colorado $5,805,360 Connecticut $4,500,235 Delaware $2,906,499 Florida $15,748,651 Georgia $8,319,854 Hawaii $3,199,750 Idaho $3,319,060 Illinois $10,094,573 Indiana $6,049,934 Iowa $3,981,511 Kansas $3,947,712 Kentucky $4,593,101 Louisiana $4,886,948 Maine $2,908,994 Maryland $6,039,654 Massachusetts $6,697,487 Michigan $7,942,818 Minnesota $5,471,584 Mississippi $3,680,948 Missouri $5,665,226 Montana $2,847,263 Nebraska $3,412,264 Nevada $4,285,734 New Hampshire $3,014,050 New Jersey $8,187,202 New Mexico $3,510,885 New York $14,615,239 North Carolina $7,888,541 North Dakota $2,720,637 Ohio $9,023,861 Oklahoma $4,402,761 Oregon $4,793,191 Pennsylvania $9,715,364 Rhode Island $3,003,631 South Carolina $5,073,885 South Dakota $2,763,690 Tennessee $5,994,729 Texas $19,664,051 Utah $4,340,175 Vermont $2,590,576 Virginia $7,203,951 Washington $6,896,599 West Virginia $3,134,221 Wisconsin $5,472,290 Wyoming $2,619,209 District of Columbia $2,772,503 Puerto Rico $4,373,962 Virgin Islands $2,376,883 Guam $2,415,903 American Samoa $2,349,568 Northern Marianas $2,348,610 Total $325,000,000

