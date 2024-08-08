Paving operations to begin on US 14 east of Sheridan – expect delays

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation Commission awarded Simon Contractors a $3.2 million contract to mill and overlay a six-mile stretch of US 14 east of Sheridan.

Contractors will begin milling US 14 between mile markers 14.29 and 20.28 the week of August 12.

Traffic control will include flagging operations, short wait times, one-way traffic led by a pilot car, milled, uneven surfaces, loose gravel, a reduced speed limit of 45 mph, and heavy truck traffic. Two-way traffic will resume at night. Hours of operation will be from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.