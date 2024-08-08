Inslee appoints Keondra Rustan student regent to the University of Washington Board of Regents

Gov. Jay Inslee announced today he has appointed Keondra Rustan student regent on the University of Washington Board of Regents.

Keondra Rustan is a second-year doctoral candidate in the psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner program at the University of Washington. Her work focuses on how health care systems can be made more accessible to underserved populations, including those with trauma and substance use disorders.

Prior to enrolling in the DNP program at UW, Rustan had already obtained her Ph.D. in nursing education and research and a master’s in nursing education. She was previously a practicing registered nurse with various hospitals in Virginia, California and in the Pacific Northwest. With a specialty in cardiac medicine, critical care, trauma medicine and emergency medicine, Rustan has also worked as an adjunct and visiting professor of nursing.

From 2020 to 2022 she served the assistant director of the simulation center at UW's nursing school. As a member of the faculty, she was awarded the Excellence in Clinical Teaching Award and the Dr. C. June Strickland Distinguished Diversity & Transcultural Nursing Advocate Award.

"Keondra is a dedicated health care practitioner and an incredibly talented educator," said Inslee. "I'm confident she'll be an excellent nurse practitioner when she's finished her studies. In the meantime, her integrity and commitment to excellence in both teaching and public service will be an asset to the Board of Regents."

"It's an honor to take on this role," said Rustan. "The University of Washington has a powerful role to play in shaping the future of health care and public health across this state. I'm grateful for the opportunity to help ensure that future is one where more people have access to the care they need."

Rustan holds a doctorate in nursing education from Capella University, a master of science in nursing education from Liberty University, in addition to her bachelor's and associate's degrees in nursing.

This appointment was effective July 1.

Photo of Keondra Rustan.