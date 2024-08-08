Data Center Cooling Market Forecast to Grow at 15.1% CAGR from 2024 to 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Data Center Cooling Market size was valued at around USD 15.73 billion in 2022 and is expected to rise from USD 18.11 billion in 2023 to reach a value of USD 55.77 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 15.1 % during the forecast period (2024–2031).

The rising demand for energy efficient data centers is creating immense growth possibilities for the market. Many prominent organizations are getting ready to expand their product offerings. This promising growth opportunity is primarily due to the increase in data generation and the subsequent growth of data centers worldwide. Data centers consume massive amounts of power, which generates heat, creating the requirement for cooling equipment. Moreover, the increasing popularity of OTT platforms and streaming services is also raising the data volumes, fueling market demand. In recent times, cloud services also experienced massive growth with the rising popularity of big data and enhanced integration of connected devices, encouraging companies to invest in data centers. This rise is also growing the demand for data center cooling facilities. Companies are also investing in IT infrastructure which is developing new routes for the expansion of new and current data center facilities. The shift towards digital transformation has also highlighted the requirement for building data center facilities that will offer better scalability, security, and flexibility. Therefore, investments in new data center facilities are also experiencing an increase in the demand for data center cooling market.

The following are the key Data Center Cooling Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

Growing Popularity of Modular and Containerized Cooling Systems for Better Flexibility and Scalability in Data Centers

At present, the rising popularity of modular and containerized cooling systems is amplifying the growth of the data cooling market. This cooling system is continuously gaining attraction owing to its immense flexibility and scalability. The data center operators are continuously implementing these systems to fulfil the growing needs as it is extremely easy to expand or reconfigure their cooling structure as per the requirement. Such high demand is nurturing steady growth as businesses are searching for adaptable solutions to effectively control the data center thermal management. The constant advancement of modular and containerized cooling technologies is also enhancing energy efficiency and sustainability. Furthermore, data center operators are also focusing on minimizing energy consumption and environmental influence. These cooling systems have innovative features like smart control, improved insulation, and variable speed fans to increase cooling efficiency. This constant advancement is positively influencing the market towards growth.

Rising Emphasis on Maintaining Energy Efficiency and Sustainability to Increase Energy Efficiency Boost Market Growth in Next 4-5 Years

Currently, the increasing emphasis on maintaining energy efficiency and sustainability is bolstering market growth. Organizations are continuously identifying the economic and environmental advantages of embracing energy-effective cooling solutions in the data centers. Nowadays, data center operators are investing in innovative cooling techniques like precision cooling systems, liquid cooling solutions, and innovative thermal management methods. Such investments are improving cooling operations, increasing energy efficiency, and even minimizing carbon footprint. The constant push towards renewable energy sources to power data centers is also reshaping the data center cooling market. Nowadays data centers have also decreased their dependency on fossil fuels by using energy from solar, wind, and other sustainable energies. This inclination towards sustainable energy is boosting innovations in the cooling structures, pushing the market further.

Advent of AI and Edge Computing Generating High Volume of Data Leads to a Requirement for Efficient Data Center Cooling Solution

In the last few years there has been a tremendous growth in advanced technologies with AI, IoT, 5G networks, and edge computing, leading to the requirement of robust data center infrastructure. Processing huge volumes of data generated at the edge by utilizing AI and IoT sensors needs advanced servers with high performance GPUs and CPUs. These dense systems have the potential to disperse higher heat loads that must be removed rapidly to mitigate thermal throttling. It is necessary that the cooling system is robust and operates efficiently without any disturbances when edge facilities are being installed in different environmental conditions at customer premises and cell towers. Prominent AI organizations have also started investing in direct-to-chip immersion cooling as it offers high cooling density for their AI training clusters. Hybrid cooling systems have also been installed along with liquid cooling by various telecom operators and cloud companies to control heat load at their micro data center pods in the cell sites, boosting the data center cooling market.

Increasing Popularity of Advanced Cooling Solutions for High Performing Computing Application to Support Market Growth for Next 10 Years

In the last few years, the demand for high performance computing applications like AI and ML have significantly increased, presenting immense opportunities for the data center cooling market. These applications need huge amounts of computational power and create massive heat. This highlights the importance of requiring an efficient cooling solution to maintain its enhanced performance. The popularity of integrating liquid cooling technologies is increasing as they have the potential of controlling massive heat created by the HPC workloads. This combination of development in HPC and advanced cooling technologies such as liquid cooling will drive the market while fulfilling the requirement for more robust and efficient data centers.

Latest Headline to Follow in the Data Center Cooling Market

• Sunon introduced a wide range of liquid cooling solutions in December 2023. These solutions are developed for high-capacity computing data centers like GPU and CPU that are utilized in AI, cloud servers, and edge computing.

• Asetek collaborated with TEAMGROUP in March 2023. The objective of this partnership was to introduce the T-FORCE SIREN GA360 CPU Cooler, which uses Asetek’s innovative liquid cooling technology.

• Veriv Group Corp. unveiled the Leibert PKDX in May 2023. This is a new thermal management unit that is designed for data centers.

Increasing Demand of Data Centers with Digital Technologies Highlights Need for Innovative Data Center Cooling Solutions

The recent increasing demand for data center services has developed immense opportunities for the global data center cooling market. With the evolution of the digital ecosystem the data center infrastructures are under immense pressure. This is fueled by the increasing use of cloud computing, edge computing, and the constantly increasing volume of data. This has highlighted the immediate requirement for innovative cooling solutions to enhance performance. These solutions also have the potential to reduce energy consumption and ensure the reliability of the data centric facilities.

