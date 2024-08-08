Fort Snelling State Park to reopen on Friday, Aug. 9 (published August 8, 2024)

Fort Snelling State Park will reopen to the public on Friday, Aug. 9. The park was closed June 22 due to flooding on the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers. Regular park hours (8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily) will resume on the reopening day. The ranger station and visitor center will be open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

Visitors are encouraged to check the alerts on the park’s website to learn what to expect at the park during their visit. The main park road and shoulders have been temporarily patched, and visitors should observe speed limits and proceed with caution. Canoe and kayak rentals will be available at the ranger station. The fishing pier, Picnic Island boat launch on the Minnesota River, and most hiking trails in the park will be open.

Some areas and facilities within the park will remain closed until flood damage is addressed and ongoing cleanup efforts are complete. Remaining closures include the restrooms and Picnic Shelter B on Picnic Island, hiking trails on the Minnesota River side of Pike Island, and the Caspersen boat launch on the Minnesota River near the Cedar Avenue bridge.

Naturalist programs will resume starting Aug. 9, including “After the Flood” walks Aug. 9 and 11 to explore the aftermath of summer flooding with interpretive naturalist Kao Thao. A full listing of events is on the state parks events calendar.

Visitors will need a state park vehicle permit to drive into the park. Vehicle permits can be purchased online or in person at the park during open ranger station hours. Find information on the state parks permit page.

About Fort Snelling State Park

Located at the confluence of the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers near the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport, the park is a popular destination for hikers, bikers, birders and school groups. The area was established as a state park in 1961.