Chip Seal and Fog Seal Project Scheduled to Begin on U.S. Highway 83 in Campbell County

MOBRIDGE, S.D. – Beginning Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, crews will begin a chip seal project on U.S. Highway 83. The project will run from the junction with S.D. Highway 10, south of Herreid, to the North Dakota state line.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the work zone with the use of flaggers and a pilot car during working hours. Delays of up to 15 minutes can be expected during this time. This portion of Highway 83 will be open to regular two-way traffic during non-operational hours.

Loose gravel will be present on all projects for a period of 36 to 72 hours after each day’s chip seal application. Traffic is advised to travel 40 miles per hour or the posted speed limit if it is less than the advised speed. Permanent pavement striping is scheduled to be applied 14 days after the chip seal and fog seal are complete.

The prime contractor on this $800,000 project is Jensen Rock & Sand, Inc. from Mobridge, SD. The overall project completion date is Friday, Sept. 27, 2024.

