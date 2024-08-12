Smith & Associates Real Estate Welcomes Industry Pro

Julie Jones Joins Smith & Associates Real Estate

Julie Jones Brings Client-Focused Care and Professionalism to Tampa Bay Buyers

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smith and Associates is excited to announce that seasoned real estate agent, Julie Jones, has joined their team. With nearly 20 years of experience, Julie is one of the top real estate professionals in Pinellas County. In the past decade, she has sold over $265 million in sales, conducted over 600 real estate transactions, and built a reputation of genuine care and professionalism.

"We are grateful that Julie Jones has chosen to join our team at Smith & Associates. She exemplifies the qualities we value—collaboration, ethical approach, and professionalism. With her impressive track record and unwavering commitment to her clients, I look forward to see her join forces with Smith top performers in our market and make a positive impact for our clients,” says Bob Glaser, President and CEO of Smith & Associates Real Estate.

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Julie is deeply committed to her community. She currently serves as the 2024-2025 President of the Rotary Club of St. Petersburg Sunset and is a proud supporter of Girl's Rock St. Pete, an organization dedicated to empowering young girls through music education and performance.

“I’m excited to explore new strategies & technologies, grow professionally, and join an energetic network of the top luxury real estate professionals in our market. The marketing opportunities and support offered by Smith & Associates along with a strong culture are going to be a perfect fit for my clients and my business,” says Julie Jones.

About Smith & Associates Real Estate

Founded in 1969, Smith & Associates Real Estate is Tampa Bay's largest independent and locally-owned real estate brokerage, known for their commitment to exceptional service and superior market knowledge. Deeply embedded in the community and comprised of five strategically located offices in the Tampa Bay area, Smith & Associates Real Estate is the number one brokerage for luxury properties and new condominium developments. For more information on Smith & Associates Real Estate, please visit smithandassociates.com.

