Hiker Walk Out with Shoulder Injury

CONTACT:
Sgt. Heidi Murphy
603-271-3361
August 8, 2024

Waterville, NH – At approximately 2:40 p.m. on August 7, 2024, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a hiker who had fallen and injured an upper extremity while hiking in Waterville. The hiker, Amber Fernald, 20, of Alton, NH, her mother, and their dog had summited Mt. Tecumseh earlier that day and were descending back toward the trailhead along Tripoli Road. Approximately 2 miles from their vehicle, Fernald stepped on some wet rock and fell on her side causing the injury. Fernald’s mother called 911 to request assistance. She was able to create a homemade splint and start walking with Fernald slowly down the trail. Another hiker who happened upon the pair offered to hike with the dog to keep him from tripping up Fernald.

Personnel from the Waterville Valley Fire and Rescue Ambulance and a Conservation Officer hiked up to meet Fernald. They provided further stabilization of the injury and assisted Fernald down to the trailhead arriving at 5:30 p.m. Fernald was driven by personal vehicle to Speare Memorial Hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

Fernald was well prepared for her hike and was able to continue moving while under severe pain. Though the ten essentials are important pieces of equipment, so is a strong, positive mental attitude. For more information regarding the hikeSafe program visit www.hikeSafe.com.

