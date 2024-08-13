Drinkmate OmniFizz Now Available in Virgin Megastores Throughout Saudi Arabia

Our mission is to enhance the beverage experience, and this expansion reaches more households in Saudi Arabia, helping them enjoy a variety of sparkling drinks in an eco-friendly and convenient way” — Douglas Wang, Chief Executive Officer

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Drinkmate, the pioneer in innovative beverage carbonation solutions, today announced that the Drinkmate OmniFizz home beverage carbonator is now available at Virgin Megastores across Saudi Arabia. This exciting expansion brings Drinkmate’s revolutionary carbonation technology to more homes, empowering consumers to craft their favorite sparkling beverages with ease.

The OmniFizz is Drinkmate's signature home beverage carbonator that allows users to carbonate any beverage of their choice – from water and juice to tea and energy drinks. Unlike other carbonators, Drinkmate’s patented design lets users carbonate more than just water, delivering unparalleled versatility and convenience.

Key Features of the Drinkmate OmniFizz include:

- Versatile Carbonation: Carbonate water, juice, energy drinks, and more.

- User-Friendly Design: Easy to use and clean with no electricity required.

- Eco-Friendly: Reduce single-use plastic waste by making sparkling beverages at home.

- Sleek and Stylish: Modern design available in various colors to complement any kitchen.

“We are excited to partner with Virgin Megastores to bring the Drinkmate OmniFizz to the vibrant market of Saudi Arabia,” said Douglas Wang, CEO of Drinkmate. “Our mission is to enhance the beverage experience for our customers, and this expansion allows us to reach more households, helping them enjoy a wider variety of sparkling drinks in an eco-friendly and convenient way.”

Virgin Megastores, known for their extensive selection of electronics, entertainment, and lifestyle products, are the perfect retail partner for Drinkmate’s innovative products. With this partnership, customers across Saudi Arabia can now easily access the OmniFizz and start creating their own custom carbonated beverages at home.

For more information about Drinkmate and its range of beverage carbonators in Virgin Megastore, please visit Search drinkmate | Virgin Megastore KSA.

About Drinkmate:

Drinkmate is a pioneer in the beverage carbonation industry, dedicated to providing consumers with innovative solutions that enhance their drinking experiences. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for pushing the boundaries of innovation, Drinkmate has established itself as a trusted name in the home beverage category. From cutting-edge beverage carbonation systems to stylish accessories, Drinkmate offers a diverse range of products designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers worldwide. Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the company serves as the global headquarters for the Drinkmate brand with operations in the Americas, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. For more information, please visit Drinkmate.us.

