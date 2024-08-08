Holabird's 4-day American Treasures of the Past Auction, August 22-25, online and live in Reno, features over 2,100 lots

Proof example of the 1897 U.S. Liberty Head $20 gold coin, one of only 86 produced, out of which perhaps 35-50 are known (est. $30,000-$100,000).

Rare and popular Western whiskey bottle, the Thos. Taylor (Virginia City, Nev.), produced circa the 1860s and, as an applied top whiskey bottle, the only one from Nevada (est. $8,000-$14,000).

Stunning, detailed bright and vibrant depiction of Indians on the trail, possibly an unfinished painting by the renowned Western artist CM Russell, circa 1912-1914 (est. $100,000-$200,000).

Zuni bolo by Danny Young, signed on the reverse, with custom silver work by Savage, circa 1975, 203 grams, one of the finest Zuni bolo artisan pieces of its time (est. $7,000-$15,000).