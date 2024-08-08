New Ross Greenway: A Beautiful Greenway in Progress in the South East of Ireland Announces Expected Final Completion Date

New Ross, Wexford – New Ross Greenway is excited to announce the expected final completion date for the beautiful greenway in progress in the South East of Ireland, which has now been set for 2027. Once completed, the greenway will be 24km in length and an ideal route for cyclists and pedestrians to enjoy, with several scenic stops along the way.

Stretching from Waterford to New Ross in the South East of Ireland, the New Ross Greenway is currently in progress and is partially open. The completed pathway promises visitors a breathtaking trip past New Ross town, Mount Elliot Tunnel, the famous Red Bridge, Glenmore, and views of the River Barrow and Waterford city.

Also known as the South East Greenway, the New Ross Greenway boasts an array of highlights to provide visitors with the perfect mix of history, culture, and nature on their travel. These include:

Superb Cycling Paths: By bike, individuals and families can experience the breathtaking south Kilkenny countryside from Abbeylands in Waterford to Mount Elliott in New Ross.

New Ross: From Kennedy Park to the town’s historic arts center at St.Michael’s theatre, New Ross is steeped in history and infused with culture, offering visitors a town worth exploring.

Waterford City: Once a Viking stronghold and now Ireland’s oldest city, travellers can enjoy spectacular views, the world-famous Waterford Crystal and local cuisine before choosing to join up with the Waterford Greenway that spans all the way to Dungarvan in west Waterford.

Mount Elliot Tunnel: As part of the abandoned railway line between Waterford City and New Ross, the Mount Elliot tunnel is a key part of the historic railway line that carried so many generations of people from the south east and that dates back to the late 19th century.

Mount Elliot Bridge: Joining Co.Wexford and Co.Kilkenny, the Mount Elliot Bridge has stunning views of the river Barrow. With a distinctive ‘red’, appearance this bridge is a central piece of the South East Greenway and can be cycled across, as well as admired all year round, enabling visitors to follow the same historic railway line as years before.

“Connecting Waterford to New Ross and stretching through south Kilkenny, the greenway is currently under construction,” said a spokesperson for New Ross Greenway. “The new greenway will travel along the old railway line linking New Ross, Co Wexford and Waterford City. With the completion date expected in 2027, you can currently walk on parts of the greenway.”

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/new-ross-greenway-a-beautiful-greenway-in-progress-in-the-south-east-of-ireland-announces-expected-final-completion-date/

