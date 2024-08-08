Submit Release
Hutton 2024 NACM President-Elect

The National Association for Court Management announces the new President-Elect for the 2024-2025 Board of Directors, Kelly Hutton of Grand Forks, North Dakota.  She currently serves as the Court Administrator for the Northeast and Northeast Central Judicial Districts.  Ms. Hutton is serving her third year as one of the five officers in the Association after having served the three previous years in a Director position.

The National Association for Court Management is a member organization dedicated to educating court professionals, providing a network of support, sharing information, and advocating on important court and justice system topics. NACM has over 1,500 members from the United States, Canada, Australia, and other countries and is the largest organization of court management professionals in the world with members from all levels and types of courts.

