Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Size, Share and Industry Forecast

Chicago, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The non-thermal pasteurization market is projected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2028 from USD 2.3 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period in terms of value. The growth in the usage of High-pressure Processing (HPP) toll processors presents an opportunity for the non-thermal pasteurization market, as more food manufacturers are outsourcing their HPP needs to these toll processors instead of investing in their HPP equipment. This trend is driven by several factors, including the high cost of HPP equipment, the need for specialized knowledge and expertise to operate the equipment, and the desire for flexibility and scalability in production.

Drivers and Opportunities

Driver: Rise in the demands for Meat, Poultry and dairy food

Meat, poultry, and dairy products are some of the major applications of food & beverage processing equipment. The growing consumption of protein-based food products, frozen meat, and fruits & vegetables, and the growing preference for healthy food products in developed countries drive the demand for higher food production. The growth in demand for various food products will, in turn, drive the demand for non-thermal pasteurization food processing equipment. The demand for non-thermal pasteurization methods has been on the rise due to the increasing demand for meat, poultry, and dairy products. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the production of red meat and poultry in the United States has steadily increased over the past decade. Additionally, in the dairy industry, the demand for various equipment for a range of applications drives the non-thermal pasteurization market growth.

Opportunity: Increase in the government support in food processing machinery and equipment

The food processing machinery & equipment market is growing rapidly worldwide due to the rise in demand for food & beverage products among the consumers. The governments of the US, the UK, Japan, China, and other countries are increasingly investing in developing the existing food processing technology. As non-thermal pasteurization technology helps to reduce microorganisms and extend shelf life in food & beverage products, government investment in enhancing technology enables manufacturers to provide better quality products. The center will be based in the Northwest of England and will provide access to cutting-edge equipment and expertise for food and drink companies across the UK. The goal of the investment is to help the UK food and drink industry become more sustainable and globally competitive by adopting innovative technologies, such as non-thermal pasteurization, to improve food safety and quality.

Adoption of ready to eat food is projected to drive the demand for non-thermal pasteurization market

The busy lifestyle of modern consumers and the growing geriatric population are driving the demand for ready meals, which are convenient, easy-to-prepare, and require minimal cooking time. This has led to a rise in demand for non-thermal pasteurization methods that can produce safer ready meals with longer shelf life, while also retaining the nutritional value and quality of the product.

The rise in demand for ready meals is driven by changing lifestyles and consumer preferences for convenient and easy-to-prepare food options. To meet this demand, many companies in the food industry are investing in non-thermal pasteurization methods.

Use High pressure processing techniques in the beverage industry expected to boost the market growth

High-pressure processing (HPP) is also known as high hydrostatic pressure (HHP) or ultra-high pressure (UHP). It is a non-thermal food processing technology applied when the food is subjected to high hydrostatic pressure, normally at or above 100 MPa. HPP has been established to inactivate microorganisms and denature several enzymes without the degradation of flavor and nutritional profile. Horizontal HPP machines have a conveyor belt that moves the product through the pressure chamber horizontally. This type of machine is suitable for processing products with a low viscosity, such as juices and sauces, as they can easily flow through the machine. Horizontal HPP machines are also ideal for processing large volumes of product at a time. Vertical HPP machines have a pressure vessel that moves the product through the chamber vertically. This type of machine is suitable for processing products with a higher viscosity, such as meat and dairy products.

Europe to boost market growth during the forecast period Due to rise in the demand for minimally processed food products

One of the main drivers of this growth is the increasing demand for minimally processed foods that retain their natural flavor, texture, and nutritional value. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and are looking for food products that are free from preservatives and additives. Non-thermal pasteurization allows food manufacturers to meet this demand while still ensuring the safety of their products. Non-thermal pasteurization methods, such as HPP, PEF, and UV light treatment, are known to preserve the natural flavor, texture, and nutritional value of food products while still ensuring their safety. This has been documented in various studies, including a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology in 2021 that found that HPP can preserve the nutritional quality of orange juice while still ensuring its safety.

