BOXX Workstations Feature New AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series Processors

BOXX A-Class Workstation Line Offers the Latest Multi- Processor Cores and Best-in-Class CPU Performance* in Form Factors Designed to Support Any Workflow

AUSTIN, TEXAS, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOXX Technologies, the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers, today announced that its APEXX, RAXX, and FLEXX A-class workstations will now feature AMD Ryzen™ 9000 Series processors. The new CPUs provide outstanding performance for a wide array of professional software applications from CAD and 3D design, to motion media, AI, and more. True to form, BOXX is first-to-market with the new processors available in multiple workstation form factors.

“From the desk side to the data center, BOXX offers the widest range of workstations powered by state-of-the-art AMD Ryzen 9000 Series Processors,” said BOXX CEO Kirk Schell. “So architects, engineers, 3D designers, and motion media professionals can not only create, render, and multitask faster than ever before, they can do so on a highly reliable system ideally suited to their particular workflow.”

Featuring “Zen 5” CPU architecture, the AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors powering the BOXX systems provide 16 cores/32 threads running at 5.7GHz and offer up to a 35% performance increase over the previous generation in select Geekbench workloads.** So, whether 3D modeling and rendering complex scenes, or running simulations, visualization, or AI, BOXX A-class workstations support simultaneous multitasking without sacrificing efficiency or performance.

In addition to the latest AMD CPU technology, the quiet APEXX A3 subcompact tower features up to two, professional-grade AMD Radeon Pro™ or NVIDIA® RTX™ GPUs, 192GB 5600MHz DDR5 system memory, best-in-class connectivity like PCIe® Gen 5.0, 2.5GB Ethernet, USB 4.0, Crucial® T705 PCIe® 5.0 NVMe SSDs for maximum graphics and storage throughput, and a 750 watt power supply. The system is purpose-built for SOLIDWORKS, Autodesk Revit, 3ds Max, Maya, Arnold, Cinema 4D, Adobe Creative Cloud, V-Ray, and other professional applications.

Joining APEXX A3 is the APEXX A4 tower, which includes the same components as the APEXX A3, but in a more spacious form factor capable of supporting large-scale, top-of-the-line NVIDIA GeForce GPUs ideal for applications supported by NVIDIA Studio Drivers. The versatile, desk side APEXX A4 boasts a 1200 watt power supply and is also rack mountable.

In the rackmount-exclusive workstation category, the BOXX A-class line features two workstation systems designed for enterprise organizations. RAXX A1G, a superior alternative to VDI, features the same AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors and premium components as the APEXX desk side workstations, yet in a 1U series chassis with a 1300 watt redundant power supply. RAXX S1G accelerates 3D content creation team workflows from the data center with remote workstation technology.

Lastly, the FLEXX A1G platform supports remote workstation 3D content creators by offering the same powerful AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processor in a high density form factor optimized for data center deployment.

Highly configurable and rock solid reliable, all BOXX A-class workstations equipped with AMD Ryzen 9000 Series processors also feature closed loop liquid-cooling, up to two GPUs, and premium components inside an all-metal chassis. Like all BOXX products, A-class workstations are designed, built, and supported in the USA.

“At BOXX, we’ve earned our reputation of being first-to-market with game changing technology for any workflow,” said Schell. “Our innovative integration of the AMD Ryzen 9000 Series inside the APEXX, RAXX, and FLEXX A-class workstations demonstrates our commitment to providing creative professionals and enterprise organizations with the best, most reliable tools purpose-built to optimize their productivity and maximize profits.”

For further information and pricing on APEXX A-class workstations, RAXX, and FLEXX, contact BOXX at 1-877-877-2699. Learn more about AMD Ryzen processors, BOXX solutions, finance options, and how to contact worldwide BOXX resellers by visiting www.boxx.com.

About BOXX Technologies

BOXX is the leading innovator of high-performance computer workstations, rendering systems, and servers for engineering, product design, architecture, visual effects, animation, data science, and more. For 28 years, BOXX has combined record-setting performance, speed, and reliability with unparalleled industry knowledge to become the trusted choice of creative professionals worldwide. For more information, visit www.boxx.com.

* Testing as of May 2024 by AMD Performance Labs on test systems configured as follows: AMD Ryzen 9 9950X system: GIGABYTE X670E AORUS MASTER, Balanced, DDR5-6000, Radeon RX 7900 XTX, VBS=On, SAM=On, KRACKENX63 vs. similarly configured Intel Core i9-14900KS system: MSI MEG Z790 ACE MAX (MS-7D86), Balanced, DDR5-6000, Radeon RX 7900 XTX, VBS=On, SAM=On, KRAKENX63 {Profile=Intel Default} on the following applications: 3DMarkDandia, Blender, Cinebench, GeekBench, PCMark10, PassMark, ProcyonOffice, ProcyonPhotoEditing, ProcyonVideoEditing. System manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. GNR-01.

** Testing as of May 2024 by AMD Performance labs. "Zen 5" system configured with: Ryzen 9 9950X GIGABYTE X670E AORUS MASTER motherboard, Balanced, DDR5-6000, Radeon RX 7900 XTX, VBS=ON, SAM=ON, KRACKENX63 vs. "Zen 4" system configured with: Ryzen 7 7700X, ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E motherboard, Balanced, DDR5-6000, Radeon RX 7900 XTX, VBS=ON, SAM=ON, KRAKENX62 {FixedFrequency=4.0 GHz}. Geekbench 5.4.6 AES-XTS and Machine Learning single-core subtests. Benchmark format: ‘Zen4’ result; ‘Zen5’ result; ‘Zen5 performance delta: Geekbench 5.4.6 AES XTS: 5103.25, 6867.75, 35.0%,

Geekbench 5.4.6 Machine Learning: 1467.75, 1940.25, 32%. System manufacturers may vary configurations, yielding different results. GNR-14

