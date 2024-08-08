Submit Release
Saga Communications, Inc. Reports 2nd Quarter 2024 Results

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saga Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq - SGA) (the “Company” or “Saga”) today reported that net revenue decreased 1.5% to $28.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 compared to $29.2 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 5.1% for the quarter to $23.5 million compared to the same period last year. For the quarter, operating income was $2.1 million compared to $4.3 million for the same quarter last year and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased to $6.4 million from $8.0 million for the same period last year. Capital expenditures were $1.5 million for the quarter compared to $1.3 million for the same period last year. We had net income of $2.5 million for the quarter compared to net income of $3.4 million for the second quarter last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.40 in the second quarter of 2024.

On a same station basis for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, net revenue decreased 2.4% to $28.5 million, station operating expense increased 4.0% to $23.3 million, and operating income was $2.1 million compared to $4.3 million for the same quarter last year.

Net revenue decreased 2.0% to $53.4 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 compared to $54.5 million for the same period last year. Station operating expense increased 5.5% for the six-month period to $46.5 million compared to the same period last year. For the six-month period, our operating loss was $0.3 million compared to operating income of $5.2 million and station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure) decreased to $9.2 million from $12.8 million for the same period last year. Capital expenditures for the six-months were flat at $2.6 million compared with the same period last year. Net income was $0.9 million for the six-month period compared to $4.3 million for the same period last year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.15 in the first six-months of 2023.

On a same station basis for the six months ended June 30, 2024, net revenue decreased 2.5% to $53.1 million from last year, station operating expense increased 4.9% to $46.3 million, and we had an operating loss of $0.3 million compared to operating income of $5.2 million for the same period last year.

The Company closed on its acquisition of five radio stations and one translator in Lafayette, IN on May 31, 2024. These stations were operated by the Company for one month during the 2nd quarter of 2024.

The Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on June 28, 2024. The aggregate amount of the quarterly dividend was approximately $1.6 million. To date, Saga has paid over $132 million in dividends to shareholders since the first special dividend was paid in 2012. The Company intends to pay regular quarterly cash dividends in the future. Consistent with its strategic objective of maintaining a strong balance sheet and with returning value to our shareholders, the Board of Directors will also continue to consider declaring special cash dividends, variable dividends and stock buybacks in the future.

The Company’s balance sheet reflects $24.1 million in cash and short-term investments as of June 30, 2024 and $26.2 million as of August 5, 2024. The Company currently has $5.0 million drawn against its $50.0 million revolving credit facility. The funds were drawn on the line as a part of the acquisition of the Lafayette, IN radio stations. The Company expects to spend approximately $5.0 – $5.5 million for capital expenditures during 2024.

Saga’s 2024 Second Quarter conference call will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. The dial-in number for the call is (973) 528-0008. Enter conference code 379213. A recording and transcript of the call will be posted to the Company’s website as soon as it is available after the call.

The Company requests that all parties that have a question that they would like to submit to the Company please email the inquiry by 10:00 a.m. on August 8, 2024 to SagaIR@sagacom.com. The Company will discuss, during the limited period of the conference call, those inquiries it deems of general relevance and interest. Only inquiries made in compliance with the foregoing directions will be discussed during the call.

Saga utilizes certain financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) to assess its financial performance. The attached Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables disclose “actual”, “same station”, and “proforma” financial information as well as the Company’s reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: GAAP operating income to station operating income, GAAP net income to trailing twelve-month consolidated EBITDA and actual operating results to same station operating results as well as other financial data. The actual financial information reflects our historical financial results and include the results of operations for stations that we did not own for the entire comparable period. The same station financial information reflects only the results of operations for stations that we owned for the entire comparable period. The proforma financial information assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023. Such non-GAAP measures include same station financial information, pro forma financial information, station operating income, trailing 12-month consolidated EBITDA, and leverage ratio. These non-GAAP measures are generally recognized by the broadcasting industry as measures of performance and are used by Saga to assess its financial performance including, but not limited to, evaluating individual station and market-level performance, evaluating overall operations, as a primary measure for incentive-based compensation of executives and other members of management and as a measure of financial position. Saga’s management believes these non-GAAP measures are used by analysts who report on the industry and by investors to provide meaningful comparisons between broadcasting groups, as well as an indicator of their market value. These measures are not measures of liquidity or of performance in accordance with GAAP and should be viewed as a supplement to and not as a substitute for the results of operations presented on a GAAP basis including net operating revenue, operating income, and net income. Reconciliations for all the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are attached in the Selected Supplemental Financial Data tables.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Words such as “will,” “may,” “believes,” “intends,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “guidance,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The material risks facing our business are described in the reports Saga periodically files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, in particular, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Readers should note that forward-looking statements may be impacted by several factors, including global, national, and local economic changes and changes in the radio broadcast industry in general as well as Saga’s actual performance. Actual results may vary materially from those described herein and Saga undertakes no obligation to update any information contained herein that constitutes a forward-looking statement.

Saga is a media company whose business is devoted to acquiring, developing and operating broadcast properties with a growing focus on opportunities complimentary to our core radio business including digital, e-commerce and non-traditional revenue initiatives. Saga owns or operates broadcast properties in 28 markets, including 82 FM, 32 AM radio stations and 79 metro signals. For additional information, contact us at (313) 886-7070 or visit our website at www.sagacom.com.

Contact:
Samuel D. Bush
(313) 886-7070

Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Three and Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s except per share data)
(Unaudited)

                         
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    June 30, 
       2024        2023        2024        2023  
Operating Results                        
Net operating revenue   $ 28,742        $ 29,175      $ 53,406     $ 54,479  
Station operating expense     23,544          22,407        46,525       44,110  
Corporate general and administrative     3,049          2,472        6,178       5,088  
Other operating expense, net     6                977       80  
Operating income (loss)     2,143       4,296        (274 )     5,201  
Interest expense     71          43        114       86  
Interest income     (251 )        (347 )      (554 )     (636 )
Other income, net     (1,133 )              (1,133 )     (119 )
Income before income tax expense     3,456       4,600        1,299       5,870  
Income tax provision                        
Current     815          905        300       1,185  
Deferred     140          345        75       415  
      955       1,250       375       1,600  
Net income   $ 2,501     $ 3,350      $ 924     $ 4,270  
                          
Earnings per share:                         
Basic   $ 0.40        $ 0.55      $ 0.15     $ 0.70  
Diluted   $ 0.40        $ 0.55      $ 0.15     $ 0.70  
                          
Weighted average common shares     6,072          6,032        6,068       6,030  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares     6,072          6,032        6,068       6,030  
                         


  June 30, 
  2024      2023
Balance Sheet Data            
Working capital $ 28,920   $ 40,856
Net fixed assets $ 53,251   $ 53,372
Net intangible assets and other assets $ 122,321   $ 120,411
Total assets $ 221,617   $ 229,588
Long-term debt $ 5,000   $
Stockholders' equity $ 165,827   $ 180,486
           

Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Data
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s except per share data)
(Unaudited)

             
    Six Months Ended
    June 30, 
        2024       2023
    (Unaudited)
    (In thousands)
Statement of Cash Flows            
Cash flows from operating activities:               
Net income   $ 924     $ 4,270  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:            
Depreciation and amortization     2,456       2,475  
Deferred income tax expense     75       415  
Amortization of deferred costs     18       18  
Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards     973       493  
Loss on sale of assets, net     977       80  
Other (gain), net     (1,133 )     (119 )
Barter (revenue) expense, net     (32 )     (1 )
Deferred and other compensation     (82 )     (242 )
Changes in assets and liabilities:            
Decrease in receivables and prepaid expenses     (453 )     (1,643 )
Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities     1,324       292  
Total adjustments     4,123       1,768  
Net cash provided by operating activities     5,047       6,038  
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchase of short-term investments     (10,817 )     (10,241 )
Redemption of short-term investments     12,928       10,237  
Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)     (2,574 )     (2,637 )
Acquisition of broadcast properties     (5,705 )      
Proceeds from sale and disposal of assets     175       616  
Proceeds from other gains and losses     1,143        
Other investing activities     4       117  
Net cash used in investing activities     (4,846 )     (1,908 )
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Proceeds from long-term debt     5,000        
Cash dividends paid     (19,391 )     (16,816 )
Net cash used in financing activities     (14,391 )     (16,816 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents     (14,190 )     (12,686 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period     29,582       36,802  
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period   $ 15,392     $ 24,116  
                 

Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)

                                     
                                     
    Actual   Same Station (1)   Pro Forma (2)
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2024     2023     2024   2023   2024     2023  
Operating Results                                    
Net operating revenue   $ 28,742        $ 29,175      $ 28,480   $ 29,175   $ 29,282     $ 29,976  
Station operating expense     23,544          22,407        23,311     22,407     24,023       23,095  
Corporate general and administrative     3,049          2,472        3,049     2,472     3,049       2,472  
Other operating expense, net     6                6         6        
Operating income     2,143       4,296      $ 2,114   $ 4,296     2,204       4,409  
Interest expense     71          43                    123       122  
Interest income     (251 )        (347 )                  (251 )     (347 )
Other income, net     (1,133 )                          (1,133 )      
Income before income tax expense     3,456       4,600                    3,465       4,634  
Income tax provision                                    
Current     815          905                    817       905  
Deferred     140          345                    149       353  
      955       1,250                   966       1,258  
Net income   $ 2,501     $ 3,350                  $ 2,499     $ 3,376  
                                      
Earnings per share:                                     
Basic   $ 0.40        $ 0.55                  $ 0.40     $ 0.55  
Diluted   $ 0.40        $ 0.55                  $ 0.40     $ 0.55  
                                      
Weighted average common shares     6,072          6,032                    6,072       6,032  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares     6,072          6,032                    6,072       6,032  
                                     
                                     
    Actual   Same Station (1)   Pro Forma (2)
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2024     2023     2024   2023   2024     2023  
Depreciation and amortization by segment                                    
Radio Stations   $ 1,213     $ 1,198     $ 1,164   $ 1,198   $ 1,305     $ 1,336  
Corporate     45       40       45     40     45       40  
    $ 1,258     $ 1,238     $ 1,209   $ 1,238   $ 1,350     $ 1,376  
                                     

______________________________

(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.
(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.

Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)

                                     
                                     
    Actual   Same Station (1)   Pro Forma (2)
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2024     2023     2024     2023   2024     2023  
Operating Results                                    
Net operating revenue   $ 53,406        $ 54,479      $ 53,144     $ 54,479   $ 54,574     $ 55,987  
Station operating expense     46,525          44,110        46,292       44,110     47,669       45,482  
Corporate general and administrative     6,178          5,088        6,178       5,088     6,178       5,088  
Other operating expense, net     977          80       977       80     977       80  
Operating (loss) income     (274 )     5,201      $ (303 )   $ 5,201     (250 )     5,337  
Interest expense     114          86                    245       244  
Interest income     (554 )        (636 )                  (554 )     (636 )
Other income, net     (1,133 )        (119 )                 (1,133 )     (119 )
Income before income tax expense     1,299       5,870                    1,192       5,848  
Income tax provision                                    
Current     300          1,185                    276       1,185  
Deferred     75          415                    71       410  
      375       1,600                   347       1,595  
Net income   $ 924     $ 4,270                  $ 845     $ 4,253  
                                      
Earnings per share:                                     
Basic   $ 0.15        $ 0.70                  $ 0.13     $ 0.69  
Diluted   $ 0.15        $ 0.70                  $ 0.13     $ 0.69  
                                      
Weighted average common shares     6,068          6,030                    6,068       6,030  
Weighted average common and common equivalent shares     6,068          6,030                    6,068       6,030  
                                     
                                     
    Actual   Same Station (1)   Pro Forma (2)
    Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 30,    June 30,    June 30, 
    2024     2023     2024     2023   2024     2023  
Depreciation and amortization by segment                                    
Radio Stations   $ 2,365     $ 2,395     $ 2,317     $ 2,395   $ 2,594     $ 2,670  
Corporate     91       80       91       80     91       80  
    $ 2,456     $ 2,475     $ 2,408     $ 2,475   $ 2,685     $ 2,750  
                                     

 

______________________________

(1) Same station includes only the results of stations we owned and operated for the entire comparable period.
(2) Pro Forma results assume all acquisitions in 2024 occurred as of January 1, 2023.

Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three and Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)

                               
    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended  
    June 30,    June 30,   
       2024        2023      2024        2023    
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to station operating income (a non-GAAP financial measure)                              
Operating income (loss)   $ 2,143        $ 4,296      $ (274 )   $ 5,201    
Plus:                               
Corporate general and administrative     3,049       2,472        6,178       5,088    
Other operating expense, net     6             977       80    
Station depreciation and amortization     1,213       1,198       2,365       2,395    
Station operating income   $ 6,411     $ 7,966      $ 9,246     $ 12,764    
                               
Other financial data                              
Depreciation and amortization:                              
Radio Stations   $ 1,213     $ 1,198     $ 2,365     $ 2,395    
Corporate   $ 45     $ 40     $ 91     $ 80    
Compensation expense related to restricted stock awards   $ 520     $ 248     $ 973   (1) $ 493   (1)
Other operating expense, net (2)   $ 6     $ -     $ 977     $ 80    
Other income, net (2)   $ (1,133 )   $ -     $ (1,133 )   $ (119 )  
Deferred income tax expense (2)   $ 140     $ 345     $ 75     $ 415    
Acquisition of property and equipment (Capital Expenditures)   $ 1,524     $ 1,275     $ 2,574   (1) $ 2,637   (1)
                               

 

______________________________

(1) As presented in the Statement of Cash Flows in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables
(2) As presented in the Operating Results in the Selected Consolidated Financial Data tables

Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
June 30, 2024
(amounts in 000's)
(Unaudited)

                Less:      Plus:            Trailing
    12 Months
Ended		   6 Months
Ended		   6 Months
Ended		   Add:   12 Months 
Ended
    December 31,    June 30,    June 30,    Pro Forma   June 30, 
    2023   2023   2024   Acquisitions (2)   2024
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to trailing 12 Month Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") (a non-GAAP financial measure) (1)                                  
Net income   $ 9,500     $ 4,270     $ 924     $ 95   $ 6,249  
Exclusions:                                  
Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net     (120 )     (80 )     (977 )         (1,017 )
Other income, net     1,510       756       1,719           2,473  
Total exclusions     1,390       676       742           1,456  
Consolidated adjusted net income (1)     8,110       3,594       182       95     4,793  
Plus:                              
Interest expense     173       86       114       288     489  
Income tax provision     3,375       1,600       375       7     2,157  
Depreciation & amortization expense     5,055       2,475       2,456       426     5,462  
Non-cash compensation     1,116       493       973           1,596  
Trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)   $ 17,829     $ 8,248     $ 4,100     $ 816   $ 14,497  
                               
Total long-term debt, including current maturities                             $ 5,000  
Divided by trailing twelve month consolidated EBITDA (1)                               14,497  
Leverage ratio                               0.34  
                               

 

______________________________

(1) As defined in the Company's credit facility.
(2) Trailing Twelve Month Adjustment.

Saga Communications, Inc.
Selected Supplemental Financial Data
For the Three and Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024 and 2023
(amounts in 000’s)
(Unaudited)

                                     
Reconciliation of Actual Information to Same Station Operating Income
                                     
        Adjustments           Adjustments    
    Actual   For Acquisitions   Same Station   Actual   For Acquisitions   Same Station
    Three Months   and Dispositions   Three Months   Three Months   and Dispositions   Three Months
    Ended   Not Included in   Ended   Ended   Not Included in   Ended
    June 30,    Entire Comparable   June 30,    June 30,    Entire Comparable   June 30, 
    2024     Period   2024     2023   Period   2023
Net operating revenue   $ 28,742        $ (262 )    $ 28,480     $ 29,175   $ -   $ 29,175
Station operating expense     23,544          (233 )      23,311       22,407     -     22,407
Corporate general and administrative     3,049          -        3,049       2,472     -     2,472
Other operating expense, net     6          -       6       -     -     -
Operating income   $ 2,143     $ (29 )    $ 2,114     $ 4,296   $ -   $ 4,296
                                     
                                     
        Adjustments           Adjustments    
    Actual   For Acquisitions   Same Station   Actual   For Acquisitions   Same Station
    Six Months   and Dispositions   Six Months   Six Months   and Dispositions   Six Months
    Ended   Not Included in   Ended   Ended   Not Included in   Ended
    June 30,    Entire Comparable   June 30,    June 30,    Entire Comparable   June 30, 
    2024     Period   2024     2023   Period   2023
Net operating revenue   $ 53,406        $ (262 )    $ 53,144     $ 54,479   $ -   $ 54,479
Station operating expense     46,525          (233 )      46,292       44,110     -     44,110
Corporate general and administrative     6,178          -        6,178       5,088     -     5,088
Other operating expense, net     977          -       977       80     -     80
Operating (loss) income   $ (274 )   $ (29 )    $ (303 )   $ 5,201   $ -   $ 5,201

Primary Logo

