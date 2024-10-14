FOR PROVEN SUCCESS IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT, LOCAL EXPLORERS EMPOWERS IDAHO WITH MOBILE LOYALTY & PASSPORT TRAIL APP

Idaho Brewers United (IBU) Partners with Local Explorers IBU's Paper Passport goes Digital

The app directs users to businesses in DMOs & allows them to see special offers, events & incentivizes exploration by offering points & prizes for visiting.

Working with Local Explorers, Frances said, was just as easy as others had described, plus we are excited to be able to reach new customers, & especially excited by the gamification aspect of the app.” — Sheila Frances, executive director of IBU

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local Explorers, a leading creator of mobile loyalty apps for the tourism and hospitality industry, is giving Idaho’s craft beer lovers a fun new way to find great brews: the Idaho Brewers Trail App, made for Idaho Brewers United (IBU), the advocacy group for Idaho’s craft brewers. The app, a digital enhancement of IBU’s popular paper trail map of member breweries, not only directs users to breweries of interest but allows them to see detailed information on each brewery, such as its hours, beers on top, and special offers and events. It also incentivizes further exploration by offering points towards prizes for visiting new breweries.

For IBU, the app is not only a way to make visits along the Idaho Brewers Trail more engaging, but a convenient and efficient way to ensure visitors always have current information on IBU member breweries and their offerings. “The paper map was great for people to check out, share with friends, and plan their trips,” explained Sheila Frances, executive director of IBU. “But it got outdated pretty quickly as things changed and places opened and closed. Plus, there was only so much space. We’re excited to be able to offer continual updates on the app and provide more information.”

Frances adds that IBU’s member breweries, which number close to 100, are looking forward to the opportunities the app presents. “The reception has been really great,” she said. “The brewers are excited to be able to reach new customers, and are especially excited by the gamification aspect of the app. It’s great when people come in the door, and this gives them one more reason to come back.”

Local Explorers had long been on IBU’s radar, and after talking to others from many different Guilds and Associations, as well as DMOs in the industry (like Ocala Marion County and Taste of Nova Scotia), Frances determined they were the right team to build IBU’s app. “I spoke to some of my colleagues in other states, and they said, ‘oh yeah, they made it easy,’” she said. “So, seeing how other states put their trust in them, it was an easy decision.”

Working with Local Explorers, Frances said, was just as easy as others had described. “I feel like they've got it down,” she said. “They have their equation and the right questions to ask. So it's customized to what we need, but they also know exactly what they need. So, it's been a really nice process.”

Frances added that the Idaho Hop Growers Commission has been another important partner in the development of the app. “They’ve provided significant financial support for the project,” she said.

Idaho, she explained, is the country’s second-largest producer of hops, and in honor of this key local crop, IBU plans to launch its app in late summer or early fall, to coincide with the fresh hop season. “The harvest is a special time to enjoy fresh hop beers,” she said. “So we’re going to do a big promo push then.”

“Idaho’s craft beer scene is bigger and more vibrant than most people realize,” said Susan Erickson, co-founder and vice president of Local Explorers. “There are interesting breweries in every corner of the state, and we’re excited to help Idaho Brewers United shed more light on all of them—and help more visitors discover and enjoy them.”

Local Explorers apps by software designers Daruma Tech are designed to help communities better connect with visitors and local consumers by making it easy for them to discover and patronize local businesses and attractions. Each app is custom branded for the community it serves, and the Local Explorers team offers ongoing, proactive support, from development to training to regular maintenance and updates.

To learn more, visit https://www.localexplorers.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.