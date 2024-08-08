Hudson Global Reports 2024 Second Quarter Results

OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON) ("Hudson Global" or "the Company"), a leading global total talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

2024 Second Quarter Summary

Revenue of $35.7 million decreased 20.5% from the second quarter of 2023 and 19.9% in constant currency.

Adjusted net revenue of $17.6 million decreased 22.0% from the second quarter of 2023 and 21.7% in constant currency.

Net loss was $0.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to net income of $0.6 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. Adjusted net income per diluted share (non-GAAP measure)* was $0.04 compared to adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.36 in the second quarter of 2023.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure)* was $0.7 million, a decrease versus adjusted EBITDA of $2.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

The Company's Board of Directors authorized a new $5 million common stock repurchase program effective August 8, 2023 and repurchased $1.5 million of stock in the second quarter of 2024. Year to date, the Company has repurchased $2.1 million of stock under this program.

Total cash including restricted cash was $15.3 million at June 30, 2024.

“In the second quarter of 2024 we continued to see the impact of a market-driven slowdown in hiring activity across our existing client base,” said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Global. “During the quarter, we continued to win new business, which we expect to ramp up in the coming months. Furthermore, we are seeing the results of the internal changes and cost-saving initiatives we implemented earlier this year beginning to show through in our bottom line results.”

Jake Zabkowicz added, “In the second quarter of 2024, we expanded our geographic reach and service offerings with the acquisition of Striver, a UAE-based talent acquisition firm. This acquisition, in addition to our acquisition of Executive Solutions in the first quarter and our continued enhancement of internal talent, enable Hudson RPO to continue providing best-in-class service on a global scale. We are confident in our ability to manage the business in this environment and are working hard to best position the business for future growth.”

* The Company provides non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Constant currency, adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA, adjusted net income or loss, and adjusted net income or loss per diluted share are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

Regional Highlights

All growth rate comparisons are in constant currency.

Americas

In the second quarter of 2024, Americas revenue of $7.0 million decreased 19% and adjusted net revenue of $6.3 million decreased 24% from the second quarter of 2023. EBITDA was $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2024 versus an EBITDA loss of $0.5 million in same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.0 million in the same period last year.

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $22.6 million decreased 19% and adjusted net revenue of $7.6 million decreased 19% in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. EBITDA was $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to EBITDA of $2.1 million in the same period one year ago, and adjusted EBITDA was $0.8 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.5 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Europe, Middle East, and Africa ("EMEA")

EMEA revenue in the second quarter of 2024 decreased 24% to $6.1 million and adjusted net revenue of $3.6 million decreased 23% from the second quarter of 2023. EBITDA was $0.1 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to EBITDA of $0.9 million in the same period one year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2024 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Corporate Costs

In the second quarter of 2024, the Company's corporate costs were $0.9 million, compared to $1.0 million in the prior year quarter. Corporate costs in both the second quarter of 2024 and 2023 excluded non-recurring expenses of $0.2 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the second quarter of 2024 with $15.3 million in cash, including $0.6 million in restricted cash. The Company used $4.3 million in cash flow from operations during the second quarter of 2024 compared to an outflow of $2.6 million of cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

The Company approved a new $5 million common stock share repurchase program, effective August 8, 2023. As of June 30, 2024, under this program, the Company has acquired 38,578 shares in the open market for a total of $0.7 million. In addition, the Company repurchased 44,250 shares in the first quarter of 2024 and 69,567 shares in the second quarter of 2024 in privately negotiated transactions, leaving a remaining balance of $2.5 million available for purchase under the 2023 authorization. The Company continues to view share repurchases as an attractive use of capital.

NOL Carryforward

As of December 31, 2023, Hudson Global had $302 million of usable net operating losses (“NOL”) in the U.S., which the Company considers to be a very valuable asset for its stockholders. In order to protect the value of the NOL for all stockholders, the Company has a rights agreement and charter amendment in place that limit beneficial ownership of Hudson Global common stock to 4.99%. Stockholders who wish to own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock, or who already own more than 4.99% of Hudson Global common stock and wish to buy more, may only acquire additional shares with the Board’s prior written approval.

Conference Call/Webcast

The Company will conduct a conference call today, Thursday, August 8, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss this announcement. Individuals wishing to listen can access the webcast on the investor information section of the Company's web site at hudsonrpo.com .

The archived call will be available on the investor information section of the Company's website at hudsonrpo.com .

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading global total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients’ strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and strive to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the Company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements.

Financial Tables Follow

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue $ 35,712 $ 44,897 $ 69,603 $ 87,969 Operating expenses: Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses 18,097 22,314 35,658 43,622 Salaries and related 14,325 17,393 29,491 34,871 Office and general 2,412 2,549 5,341 5,488 Marketing and promotion 778 932 1,656 1,913 Depreciation and amortization 287 354 684 702 Total operating expenses 35,899 43,542 72,830 86,596 Operating (loss) income (187 ) 1,355 (3,227 ) 1,373 Non-operating (expense) income: Interest income, net 94 130 187 194 Other (expense) income, net (95 ) (50 ) (134 ) 83 (Loss) income before income taxes (188 ) 1,435 (3,174 ) 1,650 Provision for income taxes 253 857 165 718 Net (loss) income $ (441 ) $ 578 $ (3,339 ) $ 932 Earnings (loss) per share: Basic $ (0.15 ) $ 0.19 $ (1.10 ) $ 0.30 Diluted $ (0.15 ) $ 0.18 $ (1.10 ) $ 0.30 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 3,011 3,084 3,026 3,059 Diluted 3,011 3,138 3,026 3,130





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,664 $ 22,611 Accounts receivable, less allowance for expected credit losses of $378 and $378, respectively 24,512 19,710 Restricted cash, current 420 354 Prepaid and other 2,422 3,172 Total current assets 42,018 45,847 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,649 and $1,564, respectively 336 421 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,056 1,431 Goodwill 5,724 5,749 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $3,353 and $2,771, respectively 3,040 3,628 Deferred tax assets, net 3,526 3,360 Restricted cash 195 205 Other assets 235 317 Total assets $ 56,130 $ 60,958 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,115 $ 868 Accrued salaries, commissions, and benefits 5,428 4,939 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 5,427 4,635 Operating lease obligations, current 764 768 Total current liabilities 12,734 11,210 Income tax payable 90 87 Operating lease obligations 292 664 Other liabilities 450 443 Total liabilities 13,566 12,404 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 shares authorized; 4,003 and

3,896 shares issued; 2,751 and 2,807 shares outstanding, respectively 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 493,500 493,036 Accumulated deficit (428,586 ) (425,247 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax (1,808 ) (1,290 ) Treasury stock, 1,252 and 1,089 shares, respectively, at cost (20,546 ) (17,949 ) Total stockholders’ equity 42,564 48,554 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 56,130 $ 60,958





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Americas Asia Pacific EMEA Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 6,972 $ 22,649 $ 6,091 $ — $ 35,712 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 6,344 $ 7,627 $ 3,644 $ — $ 17,615 Net loss $ (441 ) Provision from income taxes 253 Interest income, net (94 ) Depreciation and amortization 287 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 402 $ 224 $ 149 $ (770 ) 5 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 81 287 78 (351 ) 95 Stock-based compensation expense 5 101 46 35 187 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 131 151 — 176 458 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 619 $ 763 $ 273 $ (910 ) $ 745 For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Americas Asia Pacific EMEA Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 8,569 $ 28,402 $ 7,926 $ — $ 44,897 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 8,321 $ 9,581 $ 4,681 $ — $ 22,583 Net income $ 578 Provision for income taxes 857 Interest income, net (130 ) Depreciation and amortization 354 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ (466 ) $ 2,131 $ 851 $ (857 ) 1,659 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 223 363 41 (577 ) 50 Stock-based compensation expense 96 48 51 188 383 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 71 1 124 249 445 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 112 — — — 112 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 36 $ 2,543 $ 1,067 $ (997 ) $ 2,649





(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income (expense), stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. (3) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - YEAR TO DATE (continued) RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Americas Asia Pacific EMEA Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 12,966 $ 44,158 $ 12,479 $ — $ 69,603 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 12,149 $ 14,173 $ 7,623 $ — $ 33,945 Net loss $ (3,339 ) Provision from income taxes 165 Interest income, net (187 ) Depreciation and amortization 684 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ (462 ) $ (377 ) $ 417 $ (2,255 ) (2,677 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 143 405 88 (502 ) 134 Stock-based compensation expense 99 228 104 134 565 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 131 337 7 706 1,181 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ (89 ) $ 593 $ 616 $ (1,917 ) $ (797 ) For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Americas Asia Pacific EMEA Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 17,841 $ 55,678 $ 14,450 $ — $ 87,969 Adjusted net revenue, from external customers (1) $ 17,243 $ 18,040 $ 9,064 $ — $ 44,347 Net income $ 932 Provision for income taxes 718 Interest income, net (194 ) Depreciation and amortization 702 EBITDA (loss) (2) $ (896 ) $ 3,565 $ 1,295 $ (1,806 ) 2,158 Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 339 604 66 (1,092 ) (83 ) Stock-based compensation expense 257 121 128 350 856 Non-recurring severance and professional fees 105 1 124 411 641 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (3) 225 — — — 225 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (2) $ 30 $ 4,291 $ 1,613 $ (2,137 ) $ 3,797





(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating (income) expense, stock-based compensation expense, and other non-recurring severance and professional fees (“Adjusted EBITDA”) are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the Company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies. (3) Represents compensation expense payable per the terms of acquisition agreements.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CONSTANT CURRENCY MEASURES

(in thousands) (unaudited)

The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its revenue generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company defines the term “constant currency” to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, adjusted net revenue, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), other non-operating income (expense), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. The Company’s management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the Company’s underlying business trends. The Company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 2023 As As Currency Constant reported reported translation currency Revenue: Americas $ 6,972 $ 8,569 $ (8 ) $ 8,561 Asia Pacific 22,649 28,402 (352 ) 28,050 EMEA 6,091 7,926 62 7,988 Total $ 35,712 $ 44,897 $ (298 ) $ 44,599 Adjusted net revenue (1) Americas $ 6,344 $ 8,321 $ (8 ) $ 8,313 Asia Pacific 7,627 9,581 (119 ) 9,462 EMEA 3,644 4,681 34 4,715 Total $ 17,615 $ 22,583 $ (93 ) $ 22,490 SG&A:(2) Americas $ 5,919 $ 8,666 $ (26 ) $ 8,640 Asia Pacific 7,025 7,029 (99 ) 6,930 EMEA 3,450 3,757 25 3,782 Corporate 1,121 1,422 — 1,422 Total $ 17,515 $ 20,874 $ (100 ) $ 20,774 Operating income (loss): Americas $ 252 $ (555 ) $ (2 ) $ (557 ) Asia Pacific 465 2,463 (19 ) 2,444 EMEA 221 901 9 910 Corporate (1,125 ) (1,454 ) — (1,454 ) Total $ (187 ) $ 1,355 $ (12 ) $ 1,343 EBITDA (loss): Americas $ 402 $ (466 ) $ (3 ) $ (469 ) Asia Pacific 224 2,131 (14 ) 2,117 EMEA 149 851 8 859 Corporate (770 ) (857 ) (1 ) (858 ) Total $ 5 $ 1,659 $ (10 ) $ 1,649





(1) Represents Revenue less the Direct contracting costs and reimbursed expenses caption on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (2) SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments’ expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.





HUDSON GLOBAL INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Net Income Outstanding Share (1) Net loss $ (441 ) 3,011 $ (0.15 ) Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 560 3,011 0.19 Adjusted net income (3) $ 119 3,011 $ 0.04





Adjusted Diluted Shares Per Diluted For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Net Income Outstanding Share (1) Net income $ 578 3,138 $ 0.18 Non-recurring severance and professional fees (after tax) 445 3,138 0.14 Compensation expense related to acquisitions (after tax) (2) 112 3,138 0.04 Adjusted net income (3) $ 1,135 3,138 $ 0.36



