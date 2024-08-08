Thrive Named Top Supplier for Cloud and Managed Services by Telarus

Leading Managed Service Provider Honored for Transformative Solutions that Advanced Channel Success in 2023

BOSTON, Aug. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thrive, a global technology outsourcing provider for cybersecurity, Cloud, and traditional managed service provider (MSP) services, today announced it has been awarded the prestigious Top Supplier for Cloud and Managed Services by Telarus, the leading technology services distributor. The accolade was presented during the Telarus Partner Summit 2024 awards ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee.



Working with mid-sized companies across all industries, Thrive provides critical IT and cybersecurity services and outsourcing so that clients can focus on what they do best: run their business. Through a culture dedicated to superior service, Thrive sets every organization they work with up for success by tailoring their IT and cybersecurity systems to meet their needs and drive business outcomes while also empowering them to digitally transform in a secure manner. Thrive is an essential supplier in the Telarus ecosystem and provides preferred solutions to a large community of technology advisors.

“Telarus has long been a champion for their customers, recommending only premiere solution providers to empower their clients’ digital transformation journeys,” said Rob Stephenson, CEO of Thrive. “Being recognized as the Top Supplier for Cloud and Managed Service by Telarus, a visionary technology advisory platform, is truly an honor. It validates Thrive’s approach of utilizing cybersecurity, cloud & NextGen technologies to deliver favorable business outcomes to their sophisticated SMB and Mid-Market clients.”

Over the past year, Thrive has grown its service offerings and solutions to ensure it is delivering the best experiences possible to its clients. Recently, the company added Thrive Incident Response & Remediation and Dark Web Monitoring as new offerings, and completed its acquisition of the Longleaf Network, which will expand the company’s footprint and insights to the southeastern U.S.

“For over five years, Thrive has been providing excellent service to our technology advisors and their customers, allowing it to achieve a security-first digital transformation within organizations,” said Richard Murray, CCO of Telarus. “We greatly appreciate Thrive’s NextGen philosophy, partnership, and continued investment in the Telarus team.”

“We deeply value the incredible contributions our suppliers make to the channel and our business,” said Christie Hamberis, VP of Supplier Management at Telarus. “Our strong partnership with Thrive has been instrumental in driving technology advisor sales success through collaborative resources, education, and innovative solutions. We commend Thrive’s dedication and exceptional performance, as well as the outstanding achievements of all our 2023 award winners.”

About Thrive

Thrive delivers global technology outsourcing for cybersecurity, Cloud, networking, and other complex IT requirements. Thrive’s NextGen platform enables customers to increase business efficiencies through standardization, scalability, and automation, delivering oversized technology returns on investment (ROI). They accomplish this with advisory services, vCISO, vCIO, consulting, project implementation, solution architects, and a best-in-class subscription-based technology platform. Thrive delivers exceptional high-touch service through its POD approach of subject matter experts and global 24x7x365 SOC, NOC, and centralized services teams. Learn more at www.thrivenextgen.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Telarus:

Telarus is a leading global technology services distributor with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives. To learn more or become a partner, go to www.telarus.com/become-a-partner .