Welcome Back – The Coast is Clear on Florida’s Historic Coast
Castillo de San Marcos -16th century Spanish fortress built to protect Florida from raiding privateers
Florida’s Historic Coast Escapes Damage from Hurricane Debby
Florida's Historic Coast avoided a direct impact from Hurricane Debby and we are open for business.”ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fortunately, Florida’s Historic Coast had minimal impact from Hurricane Debby, and all vacation business operations are normal. The end of summer and fall are favorite times of year to visit Florida’s Historic Coast as the weather and waters are warm, sunshine is abundant, there’s more elbow room on the beach, and we have unforgettable experiences and deals ready for all to enjoy an end of summer and fall getaway at St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches.
— Susan Phillips, President/CEO St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches VCB
While Florida's Historic Coast avoided a direct impact from Hurricane Debby, our thoughts are with those affected by and those still in the storm’s path. For information on how you can assist in the recovery efforts of Hurricane Debby, please visit the American Red Cross website at www.redcross.org.
Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida’s Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra Beach, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. For more information, call 1.800.653.2489 or visit www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast, @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine, Facebook.com/ViajaStAugustine, and Twitter @FLHistoricCoast
