PHILIPPINES, August 8 - Press Release

August 7, 2024 Bong Go supports Super Health Center turnover in Maitum, Sarangani Province: 'ilapit ang serbisyong pangkalusugan sa ating mga kababayan' Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography lauded the turnover ceremony of the Super Health Center in Maitum, Sarangani Province on Friday, August 2. This marks a significant step in Go's advocacy to bring essential medical services closer to Filipinos, particularly in underserved areas. "Super Health Centers are vital, especially in areas where medical services are scarce or existing health centers are too far. Isinulong natin ito para ilapit ang pangunahing serbisyong pangkalusugan sa ating mga mamamayan," he expressed in a video message. The senator highlighted how these centers can bridge the gap in healthcare accessibility, ensuring that even the most remote communities receive the care they need. The said health facility should offer a wide range of services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, where remote diagnosis and treatment of patients will be done. "Alam ko po na isa sa mga hamon ng ating mga residente ay ang pagkakaroon ng access sa mga pangunahing serbisyong pangkalusugan dahil sa layo ng mga pasilidad. Kaya naman patuloy kong isinusulong ang pagtatayo ng mas marami pang Super Health Centers sa buong bansa," Go expressed. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the Department of Health (DOH), led by Secretary Teodoro "Ted" Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide, including 12 in Sarangani province. Senator Go then extended his gratitude to Vice Governor Elmer De Peralta, Maitum Mayor Alexander Reganit, Vice Mayor Tito Balanzon Sr., and Dr. Aristides Tan from DOH, among others present, for their efforts in enhancing the health sector and ensuring the community's health and well-being. Furthermore, Go also informed the public that they may avail of medical assistance for their healthcare needs from any of the 166 Malasakit Centers, which helped around ten million Filipinos nationwide, including those nearby at the Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in General Santos City. Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored, seeks to make all government medical assistance programs more accessible by putting the relevant agencies under one roof. Furthermore, during the said event, Go's Malasakit Team gave Barangay Health Workers food packs, fans, shirts, and basketballs and volleyballs. "Ilapit natin ang serbisyong medikal sa ating mga kababayan. Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo 'yan kay Allah," underscored Go, who is widely recognized as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.