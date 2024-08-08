Home Affairs calls for space to conclude citizenship investigation

The Department of Home Affairs acknowledges the media and public interest into the ongoing investigation requested by the Miss SA pageant. The update provided yesterday indicates that our team is hard at work to establish the full set of facts and committed to communicating those facts in a transparent manner at the appropriate time.

To safeguard the integrity of the process, the Department will however not be commenting publicly again until we are in a position to announce the final outcome of the inquiry. We are committed to concluding the investigation speedily.

We also call on South Africans to support our work by safeguarding due process, respecting the constitutional rights of all parties at all times, and refraining from inflaming divisions.

By upholding these principles, we can rebuild the rule of law - together.

