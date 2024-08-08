Gender Equality launches reports on Women’s Access to Land and State of Health Care, 15 Aug

The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) invites you to the launch of its reports titled: “Exploring Barriers to Women’s Access to Land in Selected Provinces of South Africa” and “The State of Maternity and Neonatal Health Care in the Eastern Cape Province”.

The reports contain significant findings and recommendations that the CGE aims to use to hold duty bearers accountable on issues raised in the reports.

The launch will take place as follows:

Date: 15 August 2024

Time: 09H00-16h00

Venue: Anew Parktonian Hotel, 120 De Korte Street, Braamfontein, Johannesburg, 200l. Braamfontein

RSVP: Javu Baloyi

E-mail: Javu@cge.org.za

Cell: 083 579 3306