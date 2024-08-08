Global Spunbond Nonwovens Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Spunbond Nonwovens Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Spunbond Nonwovens Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The spunbond nonwovens market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.61 billion in 2023 to $15.67 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to raw material advancements, increased end-use applications, growing awareness of sustainable practices, regulatory support and standards, market consolidation and mergers.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The spunbonded nonwovens market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.48 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to innovative product development, rising demand for lightweight materials, emerging market opportunities, focus on circular economy, strategic alliances and partnerships.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Spun bond Nonwovens Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=10147&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Spunbond Nonwovens Market

The rising production of automobiles is driving the spunbond nonwovens market going forward. Automobiles are self-propelled vehicles that are designed for transportation on roads. Spunbond nonwovens are widely used in car carpets and for temperature and sound insulation in automobiles as these nonwovens have high resistance and high tensile strength properties along with uniform fiber distribution, as a result, rising production of automobiles increases the demand for spun-bond nonwovens.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spunbond-nonwovens-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the spunbond nonwovens market include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Mogul Co Ltd., Kuraray Co Ltd., Johns Manville Corporation, Avgol Ltd.

Major companies operating in acrylic rubber are focused on collaboration and partnerships to provide reliable services to customers. A strategic partnership is a structured affiliation between two or more commercial enterprises, typically established via one or more business agreements or contracts.

Segments:

1) By Type: Disposable, Non-Disposable

2) By Material: Polypropylene, Polyethylene, Polyester, Other Materials

3) By Application: Crop Cover, Face Mask, Air Filters, Carry Bags, Posters And Banners, Others Applications

4) By End-User Industry: Agriculture, Medical, Personal Care And Hygiene, Automotive, Packaging, Other End-User Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the spunbond nonwovens market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global spunbond nonwovens market report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the spunbond nonwovens market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Spunbond Nonwovens Market Definition

Spunbond nonwovens refer to a type of nonwoven fabric made by bonding fibers together using a high-speed spinning process. These spunbond nonwovens are used as an alternative to traditional woven fabrics because of their cost-effectiveness, ease of processing, and performance properties.

Spunbond Nonwovens Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Spunbond Nonwovens Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on spunbond nonwovens market size, spunbond nonwovens market drivers and trends, spunbond nonwovens market major players, spunbond nonwovens competitors' revenues, spunbond nonwovens market positioning, and spunbond nonwovens market growth across geographies. The spunbond nonwovens market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Textile Chemicals Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/textile-chemicals-global-market-report

Synthetic Dye Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-dye-global-market-report

Synthetic Dye And Pigment Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/synthetic-dye-and-pigment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

