Proteomics Market is Estimated to Grow From $29.35 Billion in 2023 to $100.17 Billion by 2031

WESTFORD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Proteomics Market size was valued at USD 25.2 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 29.35 billion in 2023 to USD 100.17 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.55% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Download a detailed overview:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/proteomics-market

Proteomics is an area of ongoing R&D that can help physicians better understand how proteins function in dynamic environments, including those found in cancer patients. This is because proteomics can obtain relevant data in the form of biomarkers.

The growth of the proteomics industry is driven by customized therapies, which are becoming more necessary as the number of life-threatening illnesses rises. Moreover, the rise in the prevalence of chronic illnesses such as cancer, respiratory disorders, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), chronic kidney disease (CKD), and others is driving the market forward. In addition, surge in R&D expenditures is propelling the field of proteomics forward. $37 Billion was given to scientific research by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) of the U.S. This funding was intended to support life sciences research targeted at understanding the fundamental mechanisms by which diseases develop, such as the identification of the gene or protein that causes the ailment or the discovery of biomarkers that indicate the presence of a disease.

Broadening Analytical Solutions: How Wyatt Technology Acquisition Empowers Waters Corporation

The following are the key Proteomics Trends that will shape the growth of the market in the next 5 years

In February 2023, Waters Corporation acquired Wyatt Technology, expanding its portfolio in separation and detection and providing customers with an unmatched range of analytical solutions for many use cases. With Waters' existing advantages in mass spectrometry and liquid chromatography combined with Wyatt Technology's expertise in light scattering and macromolecular characterization, the acquisition increases Waters' ability to offer comprehensive analytical solutions for a range of applications. This strategic alignment increases Waters' technological capabilities and fortifies its competitive edge in services to the biotechnology, materials sciences, and pharmaceutical industries.

Revolutionizing Life Sciences Technology: The Impact of SPOC® Biosensors

In February 2024, Scottsdale, Arizona-based SPOC Proteomics, Inc., a deep-tech life sciences company with operations in Menlo Park, California as well—introduced sensor-integrated proteome-on-chip (SPOC®) biosensors. Through deep-tech innovation, SPOC Proteomics is revolutionizing proteomic analysis. Direct integration of biosensors onto chip platforms enables accurate and efficient detection and analysis of proteins in huge quantities. This gives researchers studying complex biological systems an unmatched instrument for precise and effective study, benefiting both academic institutions and biotech companies. This scientific breakthrough addresses key proteomics issues such as sensitivity and throughput, enhancing the capabilities of drug discovery, biomarker identification, and personalized medicine.

Request Free Customization of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/proteomics-market

How Advancements are Leading the Proteomics Revolution?

• June 2024: Remarkable biotechnology company Biognosys, based in Schlieren, Switzerland, debuted their ground-breaking P2 Plasma Enrichment method. This new approach, which bases its enrichment strategy on a single particle type, has the potential to transform plasma proteomics based on mass spectrometry.

• June 2022: SomaLogic and Illumina, Inc. announced a co-development partnership. The agreement states that Illumina's high throughput next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms, both now and in the future, will utilize SomaScan Proteomics Assay from SomaLogic. With this partnership, next-generation sequencing will be able to compete in the fastest-growing proteomics business, which is known for its ultra-high throughput and intricate workflows.

• February 2021: Poochon Scientific, LLC purchased a brand-new Thermo Orbitrap Exploris 240 Mass Spectrometer with the BioPharma option and FAIMS Pro interface. This advanced, multifunctional, high-resolution mass spectrometer is incredibly powerful for proteomics, metabolomics, and biopharmaceutical characterization.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/proteomics-market

Advancing the Approaches Through Proteomics

The proteomics market is growing rapidly due to technological advancements including sensor-integrated biosensors and the integration of deep-tech solutions. These developments hold the prospect of improved protein analysis precision, which is crucial for applications in personalized medicine, drug discovery, and biomarker identification. Proteomics is at the forefront of biological research as significant individuals push the edge to tackle sensitivity and throughput challenges. As biosensors become more widely used and the discipline continues to be shaped by constant innovation, proteomics appears to be headed for revolutionary growth and influence in the biological sciences and healthcare.

Related Report:

Cyber Security Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

