Strengthening Gender Safeguards for Tina River Hydro Development Project



August 8, Honiara, Solomon Islands – The Tina River Hydropower Development (TRHD) Project in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), is hosting the Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Harassment (SEAH) Technical Mission in Honiara this week. This initiative is part of the project’s ongoing commitment to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment and safeguard the rights of people working in the project and living in project communities.

The SEAH Technical Mission will take place from August 5 to August 9 and aims to enhance awareness, strengthen reporting mechanisms, and provide comprehensive training on SEAH risk mitigation and response to SEAH incidents should they occur. The mission will involve a series of briefings, consultations and training sessions with key stakeholders, including project staff, contractors, environment and social safeguard management.

Technical team will support the development and integration of SEAH reporting into the Project Grievance Redress Mechanism (GRM) and provide practical training on processes for handling SEAH complaints.

Mrs. Helen Dolaiano, Gender Officer from the TRHD Project Office, stated that through this technical mission, the Project reaffirms its dedication to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all individuals impacted by the Project. By undergoing the three-day training on the processes for handling SEAH complaints, participants will enhance their knowledge and improve communication and coordination between key project implementing entities and service providers. “We believe that empowering project stakeholders and partners with the knowledge and tools to prevent and address SEAH is crucial for the success of the Tina River Hydropower Development Project. We remain committed to implementing robust gender-responsive measures to ensure the well-being of all members of project communities.”

The Gender team works closely with the Ministry of Mines, Energy and Rural Electrification under the Solomon Islands Government (SIG) as well as multiple stakeholders who finance and support the Project including the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, the Asian Development Bank, the Government of Australia, the Green Climate Fund, Korea EX-IM Economic Development Cooperation Fund, and the World Bank.

ENDS\\