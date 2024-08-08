Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,541 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,455 in the last 365 days.

Daelim Transformer Expands In Stock of Bitcoin Mining-Padmount Transformers

Pad mount transformer

Pad mounted transforme for bitcoin mining

Pad mount transformer is a professional transformer manufacturer

Transformer In Stcok

Transformer In Stcok for bitcoin mining

Daelim Transformer has hundreds of pad-mounted transformers specifically designed for Bitcoin mining, now in stock and ready for immediate shipment.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daelim Transformer is excited to announce the availability of hundreds of pad-mounted transformers specifically designed for Bitcoin mining, now in stock and ready for immediate shipment. These pad mounted transformer form 300kVA to 3000kVA. The transformers feature primary voltages of 12.47 kV, 13.2 kV, 13.8 kV, 24.94 kV, and 34.5 kV, with secondary voltages of 480V and 415V. All products comply with applicable standards, including IEEE Std C57.12.34 and DOE, and are UL listed.

These transformers are located at our Houston site. Daelim Transformer has supplied thousands of transformers for hundreds of Bitcoin projects across North America.

Daelim Transformer's experienced team possesses extensive knowledge in design and manufacturing, particularly regarding the technical requirements and standards for Bitcoin mining. The transformers are engineered for high energy efficiency, significantly reducing power losses and operating costs. Additionally, they provide excellent load stability, ensuring a consistent supply of voltage and current. With superior heat dissipation designs and protective features against moisture, dust, and corrosion, our transformers are easy to maintain, minimizing downtime.

Contact Information: Email: sales@daelim-electric.com
Phone: 678-548-5339

For more information about Daelim Transformer, please visit the official website at https://www.daelimtransformer.com/

Daelim Transformer
Daelim Transformer
+1 678-548-5339
pingruidan@daelim-electric.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Daelim Transformer Expands In Stock of Bitcoin Mining-Padmount Transformers

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more