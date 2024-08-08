PHILIPPINES, August 8 - Press Release

August 6, 2024 Public-private sector collaboration essential for advancing PH sports, says Bong Go In a radio interview on Monday, August 5, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go emphasized the essential role of collaboration between the government and private sectors in promoting the welfare and enhancing the global competitiveness of Filipino athletes. As Chairperson of both the Senate Committees on Sports and on Youth, Go highlighted the mutual support between the public and private sectors: "Importante po d'yan 'yung suporta sa isa't isa. Suporta ng gobyerno, suporta ng pribado," emphasizing the synergy necessary for athletic success. Reflecting on his early senatorial days in 2019, Go recounted advocating for additional support for weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz from private entities due to governmental limitations. "Maalala ko noong 2019, kaka-senador ko lang po. Si Hydilyn Diaz, isinulong ko rin na matulungan ng isang private company dahil kulang po 'yung suporta at sobrang rami ng requirements. Dapat suportahan talaga natin 'yung ating atleta na hindi na-cover ng gobyerno," he explained. This collaborative approach led to monumental achievements, according to Go. "So ibig sabihin nito, kapag nagsama po ang gobyerno at private sector para sa isang atleta, malayo po ang mararating. At kaya natin manalo ng gold sa Olympics," he stated. In 2019, Go was instrumental in securing a sponsorship deal between Phoenix Petroleum Philippines and Hidilyn Diaz, aiding her training for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she secured the country's first-ever Olympic gold medal. Go also lauded the recent successes of gymnast Carlos Yulo, who secured two Olympic gold medals in the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics, showcasing the potential of dedicated support. "At tingnan n'yo ito si Carlos Yulo. Napakalaki ng potensyal. Sinuportahan talaga ng gymnastics association nila. Eh, kita n'yo, noon pa, tinutukan na nila ito. Nanalo tayo, 'yung inaasam natin na gold, nakuha na naman natin, dalawa pa," he expressed with pride. Reflecting on Yulo's attributes and the broader Filipino spirit, Go's narrative was filled with admiration for the athletes' determination and heart to succeed. "Kita niyo, small but terrible si Carlos Yulo. Talagang makikita mo na sa pagiging atleta, hindi lang po tinitingnan ang height. But kita niyo 'yung potential niya. At saka, ang galing ng ating golden boy. Ang puso ng Pilipino, mas malaki kaysa sa iba," Go added, celebrating the resilience and spirit of Filipino athletes. On the same day, Go filed Senate Resolution No. 1100, congratulating gymnast Carlos Yulo for his outstanding performance in the Olympics. Go continues to champion the cause of Filipino athletes, in collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). In June, Go partnered with the Philippine Sports Commission in distributing checks worth PhP500,000 to each Olympian to aid in their preparations for the Paris Olympics. Furthermore, following their bronze medal victory at the Asian Volleyball Challenge Cup, the Alas Pilipinas Women's Volleyball Team received financial support of Php200,000 from Go, through the PSC. In 2021, Go supported the PSC's proposal advocating for additional allowances and incentives for Filipinos who participated and won in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in Japan. Go has been a steadfast advocate for the development of grassroots sports for many years. He played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports (NAS) by authoring and co-sponsoring Republic Act No. 11470. Located in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. In addition to his efforts with NAS, Go also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act. This bill, which successfully passed the Senate on its third and final reading on May 20, seeks to institutionalize a structured national sports program that not only promotes grassroots sports development but also provides opportunities to discover and mold aspiring elite Filipino athletes. Senator Go has also continuously pushed for increased budget for sports programs as Vice Chair of the Senate Finance Committee. This funding aims to significantly improve Filipino athletes' preparation, training, and competitive performance on the international stage while launching effective programs to cultivate the talents of young and aspiring sports enthusiasts at the grassroots level. "Isang beses lang tayo dadaan sa mundong ito. Kaya anumang tulong ang pwede nating ibigay sa kapwa, o anumang karangalan ang pwede nating ialay sa bansa, ay gawin at ibigay na natin ngayon," he said earlier.