PHILIPPINES, August 8 - Press Release

August 6, 2024 Bong Go declared adopted son of Amadeo, Cavite as he partners with LGU to bring support to various disadvantaged sectors Senator Christopher "Bong" Go assisted 2,500 indigent residents composed of solo parents, Persons with Disabilities, Barangay Tanods, Lupong Tagapamayapa members, and scholars in Amadeo, Cavite, on Monday, August 5. The municipal government led by Mayor Redel Dionisio and Vice Mayor Joseph Legaspi, in partnership with Senator Go, also distributed financial support to these identified beneficiaries. In his speech, Senator Go expressed his gratitude to local officials involved in this effort, including Congressman Ping Remulla, Governor Jonvic Remulla, Vice Governor Athena Tolentino, Board Member Abeng Remulla, local councilors, and Barangay Captains, among others. Go also acknowledged his fellow Senators Bong Revilla and Francis Tolentino who are from Cavite. "Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin. Sa totoo lang po, kami ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan niyo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," Go remarked. "Bilang isang senador, may pangunahin akong tungkulin para sa aking mga kababayan -- mula legislation, constituency at representation. Ngayon, nandito ako upang mas maipalapit pa sa inyo ang tulong... kami ay narito upang sumuporta at magserbisyo sa inyo sa abot ng aming makakaya," he affirmed. Senator Go encouraged the recipients to use the financial aid wisely, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing the welfare of their families. "Dalhin niyo ito sa inyong mga pamilya. Gamitin niyo po ang pera sa tama," Go said. Furthermore, in addition to the financial assistance, all the beneficiaries received food packs, snacks, vitamins, shirts, and basketballs and volleyballs from Go. Select recipients also received shoes, mobile phones, bicycles, and watches. Aside from already being declared adopted son of CALABARZON region in 2019 with familial roots through the Tesoro clan from Batangas, Senator Go was also declared as an adopted son of the Municipality of Amadeo during his visit through Resolution No. 73, series of 2024, passed by the Sangguniang Bayan. "Senator Bong Go has consistently proven his genuine concern for the nation through the implementation of the programs of health, sports, food security, infrastructures, and many others...Amadeo is one of the municipalities that benefitted from the Senator's efforts," Vice Mayor Legaspi uttered while reading the resolution. Go's commitment to the Amadeo was evident as he promised continued support. "Ako naman po bilang inyong Senator Kuya Bong Go at bilang adopted son na po ng Amadeo, asahan niyo patuloy akong tutulong sa inyong pag-asenso sa abot ng aking makakaya," he said. "Sa pagbibigay ng oportunidad sa ating mga mamamayan, patuloy nating pinatutunayan na ang pagtutulungan at pagkakaisa ay isang epektibong daan patungo sa ating pagbangon muli mula sa mga pagsubok na ating hinaharap," the Senator added. Mayor Dionisio then thanked the Senator, saying, "Mapalad po tayo ngayong hapon dahil binisita tayo ng isang tao na mula noon, hanggang ngayon, walang sawang tinutulungan tayo." "Malaki po ang pagtanaw namin ng pasasalamat at utang na loob sa inyo, Senator. Tunay na may tapang at malasakit, at siniguro niyo na patuloy ang paghahatid ninyo ng serbisyong nararapat sa mga Pilipino," Dionisio continued. Promoting enhanced access to quality healthcare services, Go, the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, urged residents to take advantage of the services provided by nearby Malasakit Centers. Located at General Emilio Aguinaldo Memorial Hospital in Trece Martires City and Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City, the Malasakit Centers offer medical assistance programs to those in need. "Ako po ang chairperson ng Committee on Health sa Senado. Ang aking advocacy po ay health. I-improve 'yung healthcare system natin... 'Yung mga Malasakit Center po, mayroon na tayong 166 na Malasakit Center sa buong Pilipinas na handang tumulong po sa inyo," Go cited. The Malasakit Centers program, a brainchild of Senator Go, aims to streamline and expedite the delivery of medical assistance to indigent patients by consolidating the services of various government agencies under one roof. The program was launched in 2018 and was later institutionalized under Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which Go principally authored and sponsored in the Senate. Go, Vice Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, also supported various improvements in Cavite, such as the rehabilitation of covered courts in various barangays in General Trias City; construction of the bypass road; acquisition of ambulance units for the local government of Indang and Trece Martires City; and improvement of a sports facility in Cavite State University in Indang. "Magtulungan lang po tayo. Sino ba namang magtutulungan kung hindi tayo, mga kapwa nating Pilipino," urged Go, who is also known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassion for the poor. Earlier that day, Go also visited the Amadeo New Municipal Hall, which he advocated for and supported its renovation, as well as an acquired fire truck for the municipality.