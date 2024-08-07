Health launches Global Maternal & Newborn Health Assessment

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services (MHMS) recently launched the first ever ‘Global Maternal and Newborn Health Platform Assessment’ in the Solomon Islands. This Assessment is a joint collaboration between the World Health Organization (WHO), Burnet Institute in Melbourne and the MHMS through the National Referral Hospital.

Dr. Fiona Bruinsma, Senior Research Fellow, Global Women’s and Newborn’s Health Working Group, Burnet Institute at the launch stated the commencement of data collection for the Global Maternal and Newborn Health Platform Health Assessment is the culmination of 18 months of work.

She highlighted Burnet Institute and WHO’s appreciation of the support and participation of Solomon Islands in the Assessment Although the WHO previously conducted multi-country studies of maternal health, this is the first-time three countries in the Pacific are included; Solomon Islands, Fiji and PNG.

“We are not only including coverage of interventions (as has been done previously) but we also asking women about their experiences of the healthcare they received during the period of their pregnancy”, said Dr Bruinsma.

She further added the project will provide valuable data on the quality of intrapartum, early postnatal and early newborn care

“We hope the data will influence health policy and practice in a practical way for the Solomon Islands. An important part of the assessment is to strengthen research capacity within the health sector as well as with implementing partners.”, said Dr Bruinsma.

Health Permanent Secretary, Mrs Pauline McNeil in her brief remarks acknowledged and thanked the WHO and Burnet Institute for their support towards this assessment in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the National Referral Hospital.

“Aligned to the new National Health Strategic Plan 2022-2031, this Global assessment is crucial to provide evidence-based information to better inform decision-making to strengthen and better existing systems including improvements in capacity and capabilities that would essentially improve services in the health sector, especially for mothers and babies in Solomon Islands.”

The Health Permanent Secretary acknowledged the staff of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department at the National Referral Hospital, under the leadership of Dr. Leanne Panisi, and the Research Department of the Ministry of Health led by Ms. Freda Pitakaka, for their leadership and coordination in ensuring the successful implementation and completion of the assessment.

“NRH is the only tertiary level facility in the country and contributes to the 35 key health country indicators measuring health care services to women and babies in SI.”

“In the last five years, the facility itself continues to receive increased number of mothers for childbirth and referrals for birth complications. For instance, a total of 5, 915 deliveries were recorded for year 2023 as compared to year 2022 with 5, 891. Of all deliveries at this tertiary facility, a consistent number of maternal deaths is noted for both years, with seven cases were recorded for year 2022 and 2023. Although, we have made some considerable efforts on maternal and Child Health there is still some room for much improvement, on our need, and thus the need for the maternal and newborn health assessment to be conducted to provide us the evidence and information that would inform policies and interventions and strategies that would meet global and regional targets. Hence, my Ministry stands ready to support the undertaking and towards its full completion”, said Mrs. McNeil.

Menawhile, the Ministry is indeed grateful for recognizing Solomon Islands to participate at the Global Maternal and Newborn Health Assessment and looks forward to seeing the results of the assessment upon its completion before the end of the year.

Health Permanent Secretary Mrs. Pauline McNeil sharing her remarks at the launch.